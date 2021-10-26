U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1850
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,449.36
    -2,518.05 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Waltham, MA , Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading October 27, 2021, under the ticker symbol “LVACU.”

Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols “LVAC” and “LVACW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The Company is led by Chairman Richard “Dick” Emmitt; Chief Executive Officer Anthony Natale, M.D.; President Gerry Brunk; Executive Vice President Daniel Hetu, M.D.; and Chief Financial Officer Vasco Larcina. In addition to Dr. Natale and Messrs. Brunk and Emmitt, the Company’s Board of Directors includes Peter van der Velden and Fritz LaPorte.

RBC Capital Markets is serving as sole book-running manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098; Attention: Equity Syndicate; by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 15, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp.

Anthony Natale
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (617) 600 - 4054
Email: info@lavamedtechacquisition.com
Website: www.lavamedtechacquisition.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    The growth stock's slide continued today as a Cathie Wood ETF revealed it was selling shares of the company.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • AMD Gives Another Bullish Forecast; Data Center Sales Double

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong forecast indicating that market share gains, particularly in servers, are helping it make up for a tight supply of chips. Fourth-quarter revenue will be about $4.5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.25 billion. The chipmaker is on course to exceed an earlier forecast and post a sales gain of 65% for 2021, it said. Most Read

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend

    Shares of Visa Inc. gained slightly in the aftermarket after the payments giant topped earnings and revenue estimates while boosting its quarterly dividend.