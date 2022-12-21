Lavita Launches the First Health Data Marketplace Powered by Theta Metachain Leveraging Blockchain, AI and Privacy-Preserving Technologies

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Lavita, a Singapore-based healthcare technology company, announced the launch of the Lavita platform, the first Web3 decentralized, peer-to-peer data marketplace connecting healthcare providers and individuals.

Lavita's vision is to revolutionize the way 8 billion individuals around the world detect, analyze, diagnose, and treat health and genomic issues, enabling earlier intervention and improved health outcomes. Lavita's Web3 healthcare data marketplace will not only provide a secure infrastructure to share private health and genomic data, but also will ensure incentive mechanisms for all individuals and healthcare providers.

The Lavita platform allows participants to contribute their own private health and genomic data and be rewarded in LAVITA tokens, a new set of TNT-20 tokens natively built on the Theta Metachain. These rewards can then be used to pay for services from participating healthcare institutions and are supported by the Theta Edge Network, a decentralized blockchain infrastructure providing distributed computation, data storage and delivery.

"Theta has been the leading Web3 infrastructure for the video, media and entertainment industry, and now we are thrilled to see Lavita spearhead adoption within the healthcare industry", said Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs. "The Lavita platform will allow users to share high-quality health and genomic data with pharmaceutical companies and laboratories worldwide, in a completely secure and privacy preserving approach powered by Theta. Integrating Intel SGX architecture with the Theta edge network is groundbreaking and opens up a new class of secure, distributed applications built on the Theta Metachain."

The platform connects individuals with data miners such as pharmaceutical and research companies to participate in new drug trials and treatments, for example, and gain insightful genetic information and latest research findings based on their clinical needs. Lavita integrates AI and state-of-the-art privacy preserving technologies in a new approach to healthcare data analysis. For instance, AI-aided disease prediction in the healthcare industry has drastically improved diagnosis approach, clinical decision making, and significantly reduced healthcare costs.

"Lavita applications ensure that individuals and healthcare institutions can perform more efficient clinical analysis and find higher quality data using AI-powered semantic search and other natural language processing algorithms. Patients receive well-informed genetic information and analysis based on their clinical needs. We believe that conversational AI is one of the most important foundational technologies in the healthcare industry for the next decade," said Ali Farahanchi, Lavita Head of business operations.

About Lavita

Lavita is a blockchain and AI based next generation healthcare technology company based in Singapore, aiming to revolutionize the way 8 billion individuals around the world diagnose, analyze, and treat health and genomic issues, leading to earlier intervention and improved outcomes.

The Lavita platform enables individuals to share their own private health data in a fully privacy-preserving, decentralized approach with no intermediaries involved, and in return be compensated by data miners, such as pharmaceutical and research companies. These "LAVITA" token rewards can be used to pay for healthcare services in the future, and are implemented as custom TNT-20 tokens natively built on the Theta Metachain. LAVITA tokens will be awarded to users not only for sharing personal health data, but also for providing data storage, computation and other distributed capabilities by running a Theta edge node.

The platform brings together state-of-the-art proprietary machine learning, biomedical natural language understanding models and semantic search algorithms to easily and accurately connect patients with the most relevant clinical trials in the fastest time possible, powered by a privacy-preserving decentralized health data marketplace.

To learn more, please visit Lavita.ai .

About Theta Labs

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network, the next-generation media and entertainment blockchain, and THETA.tv, a leading decentralized live streaming platform. Theta infrastructure enables existing video platforms to drive incremental revenues and reduce content delivery CDN costs while end-users are rewarded for sharing their bandwidth to relay video on any PC, mobile, Smart TV or IoT device. Most recently, the company launched ThetaDrop NFT marketplace in partnership with the World Poker Tour, Katy Perry, Jukin Media and Fuse Media, aiming to disrupt the digital collectibles industry.

Theta's enterprise validator and governance council is led by global leaders including Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC and gumi. Theta leverages its user base of millions of viewers on THETA.tv to seed its peer-to-peer video network along with premium content partnerships with Lionsgate, MGM Studios, NASA, and others. Popular video platforms integrated with Theta infrastructure include CONtv Anime, World Poker Tour, Cinedigm, Samsung VR, GameTalkTalk, MovieBloc, Ultra, GFUEL and other OTT media, entertainment, and live streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures. Learn more at www.thetatoken.org .

