U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,164.19
    +55.65 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,208.03
    +308.33 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,218.04
    +205.30 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.06
    +13.01 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.88
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.21
    +0.30 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0180
    +0.0610 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2551
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4080
    +0.5480 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,487.98
    +1,707.98 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.05
    +5.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.79
    +105.84 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Lavras Gold Opens the Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LGCFF

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Durose, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of the Lavras do Sul (LDS) gold project in Brazil. For more information, follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Date:   Monday, June 6, 2022
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/06/c8879.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk says Twitter is in 'material breach' of merger agreement

    Elon Musk says Twitter won't cough up the data to disprove that more than 5% of its users are bots.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Has Taken Effect. Now What?

    Back in March, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would conduct a 20-for-1 stock split, and in May, shareholders voted to approve it. For every Amazon share that previously existed, 20 have taken its place. In turn, the price of each Amazon share has shrunk in proportion.

  • Amazon’s latest 20-for-1 stock split takes effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Amazon is the latest tech company to undergo a stock split.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • IBM CEO Krishna wants more Red Hat cost savings, AI efficiencies

    Red Hat has met expectations for IBM, but there’s room for more savings down line, CEO Arvind Krishna says.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) gained widespread popularity for its part in the meme stock frenzy of 2021. Blockbusters have returned to the big screen, helping AMC bounce back from pandemic-forced shutdowns.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • As Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops to US$1.2b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$11m stock purchase earlier this year

    Insiders who acquired US$11m worth of Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) stock at an average price of...

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Chinese electric automakers see boost from post-COVID optimism, good metrics

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss what’s driving investor sentiment in Chinese electric automakers.

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Amazon Stock Powers Higher Ahead of 20-For-1 Split Debut: Stock Opens At $125.23 Each

    Amazon will begin trading on a 20-for-1 split adjusted basis Monday, with investors pegging its opening bell price at around $125 per share.

  • The Top Fintech Stocks to Buy With $100

    A handful of fintech names are priced far more affordably, giving you a chance to own a meaningful number of shares without breaking the bank. Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) isn't a household name, but there's a good chance you or someone in your household has benefited from the company's product, perhaps without even knowing it. Simply put, Marqeta provides software that allows retailers to offer customized credit card accounts to consumers and corporate clients.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy These 3 Top EV Stocks?

    As of this writing, the Nasdaq Composite Index has corrected roughly 21% this year. Investors had long been divided on Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) success as an EV maker. The debate has instead now shifted to the high valuation of Tesla stock.

  • 2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    Downturns are a great time to load up on high-quality dividend stocks. Falling share prices pump up dividend yields, and that means you'll get more bang for your buck in the long run, assuming that the stocks you buy eventually return to growth. Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) manufactures a smorgasbord of common generic drugs and it also produces reputable brands like EpiPens, Viagra, and Lipitor.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.