U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.25
    +24.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,230.00
    +213.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,792.00
    +80.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.80
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.59
    +0.42 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.64
    +2.81 (+12.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2820
    -0.3330 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,449.70
    +492.80 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.22
    +12.56 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.28
    +33.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Law Enforcement Software Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Accenture, Motorola, Nuance Communications, ESRI, Presynct Technologies & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Law Enforcement Software Market

Law Enforcement Software Market
Law Enforcement Software Market

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Services , By Deployment , By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global law enforcement software market size is expected to reach USD 29.34 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and analyses future market growth.

Effective communication is also necessary to ensure safety and a reasonable success rate for law enforcement professionals. Through the computerization of general examination procedures and the automation of work processes, this software improves the operational execution of law enforcement.

They enable law enforcement to exchange securely guarded data with other offices or organizations and convey criminal information. Such factors will drive the law enforcement market growth in the forecast period.

In response to the pandemic, departments across the nation have taken a variety of actions, including re-assigning personnel to high-traffic locations, stopping training, roll calls, and community outreach programs, issuing citations for minor offenses, putting safety measures in place for officers, and restricting access to departmental facilities.

Moreover, the pandemic exposed some key obstacles for law enforcement related to enforcing public restrictions and ever-changing crime patterns. This will drive the market during the forecast period. These applications automate standard examination procedures and reduce the work process automation efforts in the information section of law enforcement. To help law enforcement agencies track illegal activity, modern solutions are combined with security tools and cutting-edge technology.

Law Enforcement Software Market Report Highlights

  • Record management segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period; A significant part of an organization's document management policies is electronic records management. In addition to helping an organization manage records systematically throughout their lifecycle, it also allows them to recycle them.

  • Cloud-based service accounted for a significant portion of the global revenue share. In addition to having access to critical case records, law enforcement personnel can manually manage, configure, and secure the computing infrastructure and data. Although on-premises solutions are more expensive than cloud-based ones, many law enforcement and public safety organizations are switching to this deployment model due to security concerns because they handle highly private data.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period. This area is also observing dynamic changes in implementing and adopting the latest technologies with the proper infrastructure. In addition, increasing demand for an improved platform is predicted to increase the need for the industry in this area.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increased Demand for Law Enforcement During the Covid-19 Pandemic

  • Growing Investments for Public Safety Measures in Smart City Projects

Restraints and Challenges

  • Government Compliances and Regulations

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

115

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$14 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$29.34 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.7%

Regions Covered

Global

The publisher has segmented the law enforcement software market report based on solution type, service, deployment, and region:
Law Enforcement Software, Solution Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Computer-aided dispatch

  • Case Management

  • Record Management

  • Jail Management

  • Incident Response

  • Digital Policing

Law Enforcement Software, Service Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Implementation

  • Consulting

  • Training and Support

Law Enforcement Software, Deployment Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Cloud-Based

  • On-premises

Law Enforcement Software, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Law Enforcement Software Market Insights

5. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Solution

6. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Service

7. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Deployment

8. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture

  • Motorola Solutions

  • Nuance Communications

  • ESRI

  • Numerica Corporation

  • eForce Software

  • Matrix Pointe Software

  • Presynct Technologies

  • ALEN Inc.

  • DXC Technology

  • Guardian Alliance Technologies

  • Column Case Management

  • Matrix Pointe Software

  • CyberTech

  • Lexipol

  • Tracker Products

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions

  • CODY Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vlf88

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • AMD Launches Its Best High-End Graphics Card in Years

    NVIDIA still can't be beat on raw performance, but AMD now offers a strong value proposition in the high-end graphics card market.

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • What Slowdown? Warren Buffett Chip Stock Reported Impressive Revenue Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), its recently released November revenue report, and an update on the semiconductor manufacturing business reported by TrendForce.

  • Is Apple About to Eat PayPal's Lunch?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) payment service, Apple Pay, saw a 52% year-over-year increase in adoption during November, according to data from Salesforce cited by Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane. Apple is rapidly taking market share, and its fintech aspirations could stymie the growth of its rivals. The data show a surprising story for Apple Pay adoption.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Apple's Biggest Weakness Is Being Exposed

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is clamping down on the apps available on its App Store, potentially cutting off disruptive technology in the process. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently saw this firsthand, and it highlights how devices with blockchain technology and security engrained could be a disruptive force on Apple's smartphone dominance.

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    With a bear market lingering, high inflation persisting, and a recession possibly around the corner, investors are once again looking to Warren Buffett to guide them through a volatile stock market. Buffett has nearly doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 for almost 60 years, as long as he's been running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). While Berkshire's performance this year is only slightly better than the S&P 500's, there are a number of stocks that Buffett's conglomerate owns that look like good bets going into 2023.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Three Top VMware Executives to Leave Company

    The departure of three senior vice presidents comes as Broadcom is seeking to acquire the software company for $61 billion.

  • Oil Traders Pump a Record $500 Million Into One Fund as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- One oil exchange traded fund pulled in a giant amount of cash last week as some investors piled into the market during its worst rout in months.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 43% and 87% That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have plunged into a bear market this year. Since the beginning of the year, billionaire Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management more than doubled his stake in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Meanwhile, billionaire Louis Bacon of Moore Capital Management started a position in Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) in the second quarter, then more than doubled the size of that position in the third quarter.

  • Apple launches satellite emergency system to let iPhone users contact 999 without signal

    Apple has launched a satellite SOS system that allows iPhone users to get emergency help when there is no mobile reception.

  • Binance’s proof-of-reserves is just another black box

    When the crypto market melted down, Binance appeared as both the main antagonist and market savior. The exchange started the run that felled its rival, FTX, and has since promised to help bail out struggling crypto firms.