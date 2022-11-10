U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Law Enforcement Software Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Real-Time Analytics Boosts Sector

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market By Offering, By Deployment Model: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The law enforcement software market was valued at $13.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Factors such as growth in mobile users worldwide and increase in investment in mobile apps and increase in the demand for real-time analytics for personalized ads, impact the growth of the law enforcement software market globally. In addition, the market growth is affected by data security & privacy concerns and lack of technical manpower and lack of knowledge about benefits of law enforcement software solutions.

Furthermore, increase in integrated law enforcement software solutions influences the market growth. However, each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the growth of the global law enforcement software market during the forecast period.


KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the law enforcement software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing law enforcement software market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the law enforcement software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global law enforcement software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments
By Offering

  • Software

  • Record Management Software

  • Jail management Software

  • Crime Management Software

  • Digital Policing Software

  • Others

  • Service

  • Support Maintenance

  • Implementation Integration Services

  • Training Education Services

  • Support Maintenance Services

By Deployment Model

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Singapore

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Findings of the Study

  • By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest law enforcement software market share in 2021.

  • By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.

  • By deployment, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

  • The key players that operate in the law enforcement software market analysis are Accenture, ALEN Inc., CAPERS Software, CODY Systems, Column Case Management, Cyrun, eForce, Esri, Guardian Alliance Technologies, Hexagon AB, IBM Corporation, Lexipol, Matrix Pointe Software, NICE, Omnigo, Presynct Technologies, and Tracker Products. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the law enforcement software industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: LAW ENFORCEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY OFFERING

CHAPTER 5: LAW ENFORCEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 6: LAW ENFORCEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ky76y

