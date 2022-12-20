U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Law Enforcement Software Global Market to Reach $29.34 Billion by 2030 at a 9.7% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Services , By Deployment , By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global law enforcement software market size is expected to reach USD 29.34 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and analyses future market growth.

Effective communication is also necessary to ensure safety and a reasonable success rate for law enforcement professionals. Through the computerization of general examination procedures and the automation of work processes, this software improves the operational execution of law enforcement.

They enable law enforcement to exchange securely guarded data with other offices or organizations and convey criminal information. Such factors will drive the law enforcement market growth in the forecast period.

In response to the pandemic, departments across the nation have taken a variety of actions, including re-assigning personnel to high-traffic locations, stopping training, roll calls, and community outreach programs, issuing citations for minor offenses, putting safety measures in place for officers, and restricting access to departmental facilities.

Moreover, the pandemic exposed some key obstacles for law enforcement related to enforcing public restrictions and ever-changing crime patterns. This will drive the market during the forecast period. These applications automate standard examination procedures and reduce the work process automation efforts in the information section of law enforcement. To help law enforcement agencies track illegal activity, modern solutions are combined with security tools and cutting-edge technology.

Law Enforcement Software Market Report Highlights

  • Record management segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period; A significant part of an organization's document management policies is electronic records management. In addition to helping an organization manage records systematically throughout their lifecycle, it also allows them to recycle them.

  • Cloud-based service accounted for a significant portion of the global revenue share. In addition to having access to critical case records, law enforcement personnel can manually manage, configure, and secure the computing infrastructure and data. Although on-premises solutions are more expensive than cloud-based ones, many law enforcement and public safety organizations are switching to this deployment model due to security concerns because they handle highly private data.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period. This area is also observing dynamic changes in implementing and adopting the latest technologies with the proper infrastructure. In addition, increasing demand for an improved platform is predicted to increase the need for the industry in this area.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increased Demand for Law Enforcement During the Covid-19 Pandemic

  • Growing Investments for Public Safety Measures in Smart City Projects

Restraints and Challenges

  • Government Compliances and Regulations

The publisher has segmented the law enforcement software market report based on solution type, service, deployment, and region:
Law Enforcement Software, Solution Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Computer-aided dispatch

  • Case Management

  • Record Management

  • Jail Management

  • Incident Response

  • Digital Policing

Law Enforcement Software, Service Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Implementation

  • Consulting

  • Training and Support

Law Enforcement Software, Deployment Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Cloud-Based

  • On-premises

Law Enforcement Software, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Law Enforcement Software Market Insights

5. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Solution

6. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Service

7. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Deployment

8. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture

  • Motorola Solutions

  • Nuance Communications

  • ESRI

  • Numerica Corporation

  • eForce Software

  • Matrix Pointe Software

  • Presynct technologies

  • ALEN Inc.

  • DXC Technology

  • Guardian Alliance Technologies

  • Column Case Management

  • Matrix Pointe Software

  • CyberTech

  • Lexipol

  • Tracker Products

  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions

  • CODY Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu78rw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-enforcement-software-global-market-to-reach-29-34-billion-by-2030-at-a-9-7-cagr-301707096.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

