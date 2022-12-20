Law Enforcement Software Global Market to Reach $29.34 Billion by 2030 at a 9.7% CAGR
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Services , By Deployment , By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global law enforcement software market size is expected to reach USD 29.34 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and analyses future market growth.
Effective communication is also necessary to ensure safety and a reasonable success rate for law enforcement professionals. Through the computerization of general examination procedures and the automation of work processes, this software improves the operational execution of law enforcement.
They enable law enforcement to exchange securely guarded data with other offices or organizations and convey criminal information. Such factors will drive the law enforcement market growth in the forecast period.
In response to the pandemic, departments across the nation have taken a variety of actions, including re-assigning personnel to high-traffic locations, stopping training, roll calls, and community outreach programs, issuing citations for minor offenses, putting safety measures in place for officers, and restricting access to departmental facilities.
Moreover, the pandemic exposed some key obstacles for law enforcement related to enforcing public restrictions and ever-changing crime patterns. This will drive the market during the forecast period. These applications automate standard examination procedures and reduce the work process automation efforts in the information section of law enforcement. To help law enforcement agencies track illegal activity, modern solutions are combined with security tools and cutting-edge technology.
Law Enforcement Software Market Report Highlights
Record management segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period; A significant part of an organization's document management policies is electronic records management. In addition to helping an organization manage records systematically throughout their lifecycle, it also allows them to recycle them.
Cloud-based service accounted for a significant portion of the global revenue share. In addition to having access to critical case records, law enforcement personnel can manually manage, configure, and secure the computing infrastructure and data. Although on-premises solutions are more expensive than cloud-based ones, many law enforcement and public safety organizations are switching to this deployment model due to security concerns because they handle highly private data.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period. This area is also observing dynamic changes in implementing and adopting the latest technologies with the proper infrastructure. In addition, increasing demand for an improved platform is predicted to increase the need for the industry in this area.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
Increased Demand for Law Enforcement During the Covid-19 Pandemic
Growing Investments for Public Safety Measures in Smart City Projects
Restraints and Challenges
Government Compliances and Regulations
The publisher has segmented the law enforcement software market report based on solution type, service, deployment, and region:
Law Enforcement Software, Solution Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Computer-aided dispatch
Case Management
Record Management
Jail Management
Incident Response
Digital Policing
Law Enforcement Software, Service Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Implementation
Consulting
Training and Support
Law Enforcement Software, Deployment Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Cloud-Based
On-premises
Law Enforcement Software, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Law Enforcement Software Market Insights
5. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Solution
6. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Service
7. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Deployment
8. Global Law Enforcement Software Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Accenture
Motorola Solutions
Nuance Communications
ESRI
Numerica Corporation
eForce Software
Matrix Pointe Software
Presynct technologies
ALEN Inc.
DXC Technology
Guardian Alliance Technologies
Column Case Management
Matrix Pointe Software
CyberTech
Lexipol
Tracker Products
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
CODY Systems
