The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vroom, Inc. (VRM) Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Vroom, Inc. ("Vroom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRM) securities between June 9, 2020 and March 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Vroom investors have until May 21, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Frank R. Cru)

On March 3, 2021, after the market closed, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported that fourth quarter "Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit." Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its "[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $12.29 per share, or 27.9%, to close at $31.61 per share on March 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) that, as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) that, as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Vroom securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 21, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Vroom securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

