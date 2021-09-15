U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Investors

Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for the resale of up to 114.8 million shares, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering"). Coinbase investors have until September 20, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. The Offering materials stated that Coinbase is "powered by a robust backend technology system" and that it had "grown quickly and in a capital-efficient manner since [its] founding."

On May 17, 2021, Coinbase announced a $1.25 billion convertible bond sale. Forbes.com noted that "[i]nvestors were also likely surprised by the timing of the issue, considering that Coinbase just went public in mid-April via a direct listing (which doesn't involve issuing new shares or raising capital), signaling that it didn't require cash."

On this news, Coinbase's stock fell $9.24, or 3.7%, to close at $239.00 per share on May 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 19, 2021, Coinbase announced technical problems, including "delays…due to network congestion" affecting those who wanted to withdraw their money.

On this news, Coinbase's stock price fell $14.20, or 6%, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering, you may move the Court no later than September 20, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Coinbase Class A common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-coinbase-global-inc-coin-investors-301377592.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

