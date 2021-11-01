U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors

·3 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INNV) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). InnovAge investors have until December 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In March 2021, InnovAge completed its IPO, selling approximately 18,995,901 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share.

On September 21, 2021, after the market closed, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company's] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit." It stated that these "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.90 per share, or 25%, to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company's stock was trading as low as $6.61 per share, a nearly 69% decline from the $21 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) that, as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company's services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than December 13, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased InnovAge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-innovage-holding-corp-innv-investors-301412682.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

