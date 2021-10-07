U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.81
    +60.26 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,931.07
    +514.08 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,735.84
    +233.93 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.45
    +45.50 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    +0.99 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    +0.0390 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5220
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,599.25
    -1,068.26 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.94
    -15.82 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). SelectQuote investors have until October 15, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Frank R. Cru)
(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Frank R. Cru)

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to "lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased SelectQuote securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 15, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased SelectQuote securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-selectquote-inc-slqt-investors-301391578.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Why AbbVie Stock Sank in September

    Shares of the Illinois-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sank by an eye-catching 10.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early on in September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a wave of new warnings for a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. The warning stemmed from a large safety-related study showing that patients taking Pfizer's JAK inhibitor medication Xeljanz, an arthritis drug, were at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Tumbled in September

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) sank by 11.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine pill may not be on the market until the pandemic is starting to fade from the daily news cycle. Similar home-based oral medications for COVID-19 might dampen the demand for vaccines in general, and perhaps undermine the rationale for an oral vaccine in particular.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Alibaba Is Having Its Best Day In 4 Years. Why Investors May Still Want to Be Wary.

    The U.S. and China agreed that President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping would hold a virtual summit before the end of the year.

  • Levi shares surge on earnings beat, IAC to acquire Meredith, Tilray misses revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down the morning's top stock movers, including Levi, IAC, and Tilray.