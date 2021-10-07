The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). SelectQuote investors have until October 15, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to "lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased SelectQuote securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 15, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

