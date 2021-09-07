The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSE: ANVS) securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Annovis investors have until October 18, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Annovis is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is developing therapies addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease ("AD"), Parkinson's disease ("PD"), and Alzheimer's disease in Down syndrome ("AD-DS"). Its lead compound is ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported interim clinical data from its Phase 2a trial. Among other things, the Company reported that AD patients 25 days after treatment failed to show statistically significant improvement compared to the placebo. Annovis also reported that, although patients showed cognitive improvements in certain areas, the results were not statistically significant.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $65.94, or 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Annovis's ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Annovis securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Annovis securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

