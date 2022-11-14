The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. Celebrates 25 Years Serving the Bronx

Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.

Reputed Bronx Accident Lawyers Specializing in Motor Vehicle Accidents, Slip Trip and Falls, Building & Premises, Construction Injuries, Medical Malpractice and More

Bronx, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. is pleased to share that they are celebrating 25 years of serving The Bronx. The firm has qualified and experienced Bronx accident lawyers, personal injury attorneys, premises liability lawyers, slip and fall attorneys, motorcycle accident lawyers, and medical malpractice attorneys. While many law firms play the numbers game by signing up a lot of cases with only a few with successful outcomes, The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. focuses on giving complete attention to all the cases and ensuring each and everyone gets a successful outcome.

The Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. lawyers are experienced in handling cases involving all kinds of accidents involving cars, trucks, buses, pedestrian knockdowns, motorcycles, and bicycles. When these accidents are caused due to the negligence or recklessness of other drivers, this firm will investigate, prosecute and negotiate with the negligent party’s insurance company to settle the claim or get suitable compensation based on the severity of the injury and financial and personal loss for the victim and their family members. The Bronx car accident lawyers from The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. come with over 25 years of experience in this area. Clients can trust this firm with their case no matter how difficult or tricky it might be.

The firm also has the best Bronx premises liability lawyers with more than 30 years of experience dealing with accidents caused due to stairway falls, ceiling collapses, building defects, lead poisoning, slip trips and falls, and elevator and escalator accidents. The firm’s recent victory was getting a $2,500,000 compensation for a slip & fall parking lot accident. The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. handle cases in The Bronx as well as Manhattan. These lawyers represent people throughout New York City in all personal injury matters.

Story continues

The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. a team of lawyers have achieved thousands of favorable verdicts and settlements throughout. These lawyers are dedicated to making the success of the case their top priority. The firm has a proven legal team with years of experience and legal knowledge to achieve the best outcomes in a case. The first consultation is FREE backed by the “No Recovery, No Fee” promise. The Bronx personal injury attorneys also specialize in construction accidents, dog bites, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and police brutality. The website offers details about all the services offered here. It also helps clients understand when to hire a Bronx Lawyer, in what circumstances they are eligible to file a case, the time limit, and what kind of situations qualify.

To learn more about our services visit https://yourbronxlawyers.com/practice-areas/

About Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.

The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. is a leading law firm with the best Bronx construction accident lawyers, premises liability lawyers, slip and fall attorneys, and motorcycle accident lawyers. They are dedicated to serving the needs of all accident victims who suffer a personal injury. Our law firm is in the Riverdale section of the Bronx and was founded in 1997 with a commitment to vigorously fight to protect the rights of people seriously injured.

###

Contact

Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.

Address: 269 West 231st Street, Bronx, NY 10463

Phone: 718-796-7900

Website: https://yourbronxlawyers.com

Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C.





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com





