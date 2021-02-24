Law Payne Beat the Odds of His Upbringing to Become an Incredible Entrepreneur and Fitness Expert

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Law Payne describes his background as one where few find success. This never stopped Law from achieving his dreams and following his passions. He was the first in his family to graduate from college and achieve his Bachelor's, and his successes continued to grow after that.







"Raised by a single mother in Oklahoma, I wasn't supposed to accomplish the things I've accomplished. I was the first in my family to graduate from college with a dual Bachelor of Business Administration, and have since gone on to build multiple 7 and 8-figure businesses that help clients in over 100 countries to get in the best shape of their life," Law recounts.

Taking his interest in both entrepreneurship and fitness, he created multiple businesses that focus on helping both trainers and clients meet their fitness and nutrition goals. His third business provides quality supplements to customers around the world.

"Both fitness and entrepreneurship have always been passions of mine, and I'm excited each day that I have the opportunity to not only help my clients and customers reach their fitness goals, but also coach other personal trainers, fitness coaches and consultants to do the same for their clients through public speaking events, consulting and exclusive mastermind groups I've formed," Law says.

Law describes his three businesses by saying:

"Online Empire LLC is a 4-month coaching program where we help personal trainers, coaches and consultants build successful online businesses from A-Z. Hardbody Coaching LLC is an online fitness- and nutrition-based business where we help clients around the world get in their best shapes online. Hardbody Supplements LLC is a supplement company that provides high quality products to customers all around the world."

Law sees himself as his main competition in all three of his businesses. This helps keep him focused on innovating and making himself better versus worrying about constantly changing and keeping up with others.

"I never look at my competition. I am my only competition. I focus on values to who I'm serving and trying to give more than I take. I think people see that in me and know how I was raised and can tell I'm nothing like the people I get compared to," Law remarks.

When Law is not working hard on his business, he is spending time at the gym and with his family. What makes all the difficulties of a business worth it to Law is being able to help his numerous customers achieve their goals, whether they be fitness or in nutrition. On top of that, he has been able to give back to his mom who raised him by herself so that she is provided for the way that he was.

"I bought my mom a brand new car and moved her into a new home, and I'm blessed enough to make sure that she has everything she needs so she doesn't have to worry about food or money again. My wife Patricia Payne and I both look at that as something we're most proud of. Caring for others is the way," Law states.

For 2021, Law is keeping on his current path and ensuring that he is providing for all those who need his assistance from any of his businesses. For those looking to start their own business, Law has some advice for you: "Find a mentor or coach that has done what you wish to do, and pay for coaching and help to fast track your success," he advises.

To find out more about Law, follow him on Instagram and check out his website.

