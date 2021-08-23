U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

Law School for Social Workers Goes Virtually Again, Adds New Topic on Special Needs Planning - Earn CEU Credits - Hosted by Margolis & Bloom

·2 min read

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margolis & Bloom to host annual Law School for Social Workers virtually again this year. Margolis & Bloom is a revered estate planning, elder care and special needs law firm located in Wellesley and Boston. This event is a way for social workers to complement their skills and knowledge with the legal perspective on caring for elders, special needs and understanding the landscape of MassHealth.

The speakers include attorneys Jeffrey A. Bloom, Patricia C. D'Agostino, Sarah Hartline and Laura Goodman. The cost is $35 all proceeds to go to FCSN – Federation for Children with Special Needs.

"We have been hosting Law School for Social Workers for many years – last year we successfully hosted this event virtually, and although we wanted to go back to an in-person event, we just feel that it is both safer, and an opportunity for more attendees to attend if we do it virtually again," said Founder Harry S. Margolis. "This event has had many years of success; we want to partner with the social workers and caregivers to provide education around complicated issues in MassHealth planning. We have also added a new topic this year dedicated to Special Needs planning. We want to continue to share our knowledge – this helps everyone do their jobs better and with more compassion and understanding of the legal landscape."

The presentations are: MassHealth Community Benefits – An overview of the various MassHealth programs available to help seniors and disabled individuals to receive assistance with the cost of care at home or in an assisted living facility. (The rules have changed since last year.)

MassHealth Eligibility for Nursing Home Care – Summary of the MassHealth eligibility rules for coverage of nursing home care and ways to protect the spouse of a nursing home resident from depleting all her assets.

Guardianship & Conservatorship – Description of the guardianship and conservatorship requirements and process, alternatives to guardianship and conservatorship, and planning steps everyone can take to avoid guardianship and conservatorship.

Special Needs Planning—A look into the intricacies of special needs planning, including naming guardians, creating trusts, choosing trustees, finding care providers, and arranging housing as necessary.

Register for the event here.

Media Contact
Beth Cohen King, Director of Marketing
bck@margolisbloom.com
781-705-6400

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-school-for-social-workers-goes-virtually-again-adds-new-topic-on-special-needs-planning--earn-ceu-credits---hosted-by-margolis--bloom-301359802.html

SOURCE Margolis & Bloom

