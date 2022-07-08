U.S. markets closed

Lawful Interception Market: Growth, Demand, Landscapes & Trends | Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

·10 min read

 NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawful interception market is set to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2019 to 2024 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of about 24.61%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the lawful interception market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The need for security services for monitoring cybercrimes and fake identities will facilitate the lawful interception market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lawful Interception Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lawful Interception Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more highlights on the region - Request a Sample Report

Lawful Interception Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the lawful interception market by Application (Services, Devices, Communication content, and Network technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The lawful interception market share growth by the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. Lawful interception services can serve several different networks and law enforcement agencies simultaneously and enable various deployment models of the lawful interception system. Lawful interception services are expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period because of their low cost and high adoption among developed regions of North America and Europe.

  • To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Lawful Interception Market: Major Driver

  • An increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception is the major driver influencing the growth of the global lawful interception market. The increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception will fuel the growth of the lawful interception market size.

  • Governments across the globe are increasingly leveraging lawful interception to monitor and have stringent control over criminal activities across communication networks. Governments are focusing on directing central security and investigation agencies for intercepting, monitoring, and decrypting information on any computer.

  • Moreover, in February 2018, the Government of India announced its plan for setting up a mobile phone tracking system in the country. The system, namely Central Equipment's Identity Register (CEIR), helps to protect and preserve consumer interest and facilitate law enforcement authorities for lawful interception.

Lawful Interception Market: Major Trend

  • The growing popularity of virtualized lawful interception is one of the key lawful interception market trends. Cloud computing is an emerging paradigm, which offers benefits such as elasticity, scalability, and easy deployment of new applications and services.

  • The increase in the use of cloud computing has driven the need for highly flexible and dynamic infrastructures that can handle a variety of applications. The virtualization of modern data centers provides an environment for cloud computing infrastructures. Virtualization and cloud computing create security, monitoring, and compliance risks.

  • There are a large number of physical servers that host thousands of virtual machines in this environment. This additional virtual layer inside these environments and a large number of involved systems restrict lawful interceptions and network forensic investigations, which are performed to wiretap a suspicious system. There will not be visibility into inter-virtual machine traffic and its vulnerabilities. Hence, to improve the security in virtual networks, there is a rise in the adoption of virtualized lawful interception solutions.

To know more about drivers & trends along with the market challenges - Grab a sample now!

Related Reports:

  • The satellite internet market share is expected to increase to USD 2.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%.

  • The ultra-wideband market share is expected to increase by USD 846.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.45%.

Lawful Interception Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.61%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 1.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.25

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AQSACOM Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Incognito Software Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NICE Ltd., SS8 Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Utimaco GmbH, Verint Systems Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Communication content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Network technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AQSACOM Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Incognito Software Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • 10.7 NICE Ltd.

  • 10.8 SS8 Networks Inc.

  • 10.9 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 10.10 Utimaco GmbH

  • 10.11 Verint Systems Inc.

  • 10.12 ZTE Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/ 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawful-interception-market-growth-demand-landscapes--trends--exclusive-market-forecast-report-by-technavio-301582983.html

SOURCE Technavio

