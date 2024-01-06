Lawmakers cite health care, education, workforce concerns

Jan. 5—SOUTHERN INDIANA — As they prepare for a short legislative session, Southern Indiana lawmakers shared some of their plans and ideas for the weeks ahead.

Local legislators spoke during a panel discussion at One Southern Indiana's 2024 Advocacy State Leadership Breakfast, which took place Friday at the Education Support Center in New Albany.

The legislative session will begin Monday, and it must adjourn by March 14. Friday's panel discussion focused on topics ranging from education to child care.

State senators Chris Garten and Gary Byrne attended the 1si event, along with state representatives Ed Clere, Karen Engleman and Rita Fleming.

The discussion included introductions from legislators and a Q&A session moderated by John Launius, vice president and director of economic development at 1si.

Clere, R-New Albany, said one of the major concerns for the session is addressing issues with the state's Medicaid program, citing recent projections that the program will cost $1 billion more than originally estimated.

"So we have a $1 billion Medicaid miss, which is very significant on a lot of levels, starting, of course, with the immediate fiscal implications for the biennium, which started with our new budget effective July 1," he said. "I think that's something we really need to be looking at very thoughtfully and carefully."

Clere noted a variety of bills that he is authoring, including one that would reduce workforce barriers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Garten, R-Charlestown, mentioned several pieces of legislation he is introducing related to fiscal issues. One piece of legislation would redirect $23 million in the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) insurance program's "transition account" into the state's Medicaid reserve account.

Byrne, R-Byrneville, said that education is one of his main focuses, and he is concerned about issues of literacy in Indiana schools. He is a co-author of a bill focusing on the retention of students who do not pass the state's IREAD-3 test.

He noted his plans for a bill that would focus on school board involvement in determining sex education curriculum in schools.

"Hopefully there will be some traction to stop some of the silliness that I think — that I know — is going on in our schools," Byrne said.

Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, noted that she will be introducing a bill that would create three "crisis days" in schools, allowing schools to be notified the child cannot attend due to a crisis situation.

"This way the child may avoid the label of being chronically truant because one in five kids in Indiana are chronically absent now. It will also allow the school to generate the resources — and we need more of these, so we can get these kids help."

She also wants to focus on legislation to support grandparents raising their grandchildren, suggesting that the legislature consider using opioid settlement funds to provide support to those families.

Engleman, R-Georgetown, said she will be introducing a bill focused on protecting pollinators in Indiana.

"If we don't do something about retaining bees, we're going to be eating nothing because we have to have pollinators," she said. "It's super important."

CHILD CARE

One of the questions at Friday's discussion related to child care access.

Clere said since it is not a budget year, the legislature is limited on action involving a fiscal impact, but he would like to see the removal of some barriers to child care access. He said this could involve changes to the Paths to QUALITY program, questioning whether the state is "actually limiting the amount of high-quality child care that's available."

"So it may be tricky to address some of the issues that need to be addressed if they involve fiscal impact, but hopefully we can make some progress on child care — if nothing else, just break down some of the regulatory barriers to providing child care," he said.

Fleming said she would like to see more incentivization for employers to provide child care to families, noting the success of the River Ridge Learning Center.

"I think that we need to find ways to allow people to go to work, but they can't go to work without child care," she said.

Engleman said she sees the need for a collaborative approach between the public and private sector to address child care issues, saying she doesn't "want us to govern everything."

"If we can help legislatively that's great, but I think all of us are going to have to take the initiative to help in this issue," she said. "Because when your parents can't go to work because they have to stay home with their child, then there's absenteeism at work, which is a big problem. So I think we all need to work together."

Byrne said he would "have a hard time using tax dollars to solve" the issue of child care access.

"One of the questions on my [constituent] survey was, do you think the government should use taxpayer dollars to help pay for child care in Indiana, and two-thirds [of responders] said no," he said.

Garten said the legislature will need to be "pragmatic" in addressing the child care issue, noting that there is "no silver bullet." He suggested that lawmakers explore a fiscal incentive for the building of new child care facilities.

"That won't happen this year," he said. "That's a longer-term plan, but it is an issue. This is a nonpartisan issue. This isn't a Democrat or Republican thing at all."

HOUSING

Barriers to affordable housing were also addressed at Friday's event. Garten noted that "affordable housing means something different in every community."

"When we talk about affordable housing, we can't talk about affordable housing without talking about the government burden, over-regulatory burdens, that it takes to get a house in the air," he said. "The last study that I saw [said] about 35 cents of every dollar that you spend on a house is due to government regulation to build that house."

Engleman noted that infrastructure issues such as sewer access can be a significant barrier to new housing development, particularly in rural areas.

"Sewer issues are huge, and that's something we're going to have to figure out — how to get the infrastructure to these places so that we can build affordable housing," she said. "Do I know the answer? I really don't, but we do have to look at the issues that we have with lack of especially sewer."

Fleming said she would like to see the legislature look at issues of infill development in locations where "the infrastructure is already there."

"I want to applaud Clarksville for what they're doing with smaller homes, smaller lots — less for people to take care of [and] it's still generating tax revenue for the [town]," she said.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Legislators also discussed economic development in the state. Clere said he feels "there's a lot we can do" through entities such as the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to help smaller companies succeed in the state.

He described an "imbalance where larger interests seem to have an easier pathway to getting government assistance to grow while a lot of our entrepreneurs really struggle."

"It's frustrating for [small business owners] sometimes when they see a big company that walks into a city council meeting and gets a multi-million-dollar tax abatement, but they can't get a $50,000 loan to add equipment that would allow them to hire two or three more people," Clere said.

Fleming said she would like to explore ways to make health care benefits more affordable for small businesses.

"I think working with our insurance companies who have a very large presence here in the state could make it more affordable for these folks," she said.

Garten said he feels there is a need to cut business personal property tax, noting that local governments often leverage that tax rather than opting to raise the local option income tax.

"I would challenge my friends in local government to work on the inside and see how they can help incentivize small businesses to grow inside their own communities and incentivize them to continue to grow in their own communities," he said.