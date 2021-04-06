U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,073.94
    -3.97 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,430.24
    -96.95 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,698.38
    -7.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.15
    -5.73 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.15
    -0.18 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0640 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7690
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,208.37
    -657.85 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.42
    -4.55 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

Lawmakers press Instagram for details on its plans for kids

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

A group of Democratic lawmakers wrote to Mark Zuckerberg this week to press the CEO on his plans to curate a version of Instagram for children. In a hearing last month, Zuckerberg confirmed reporting by BuzzFeed that the company was exploring an age-gated version of its app designed for young users.

Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Representatives Lori Trahan (D-MA) and Kathy Castor (D-FL) signed the letter, expressing "serious concerns" about the company's ability to protect the privacy and well-being of young users.

"Facebook has an obligation to ensure that any new platforms or projects targeting children put those users’ welfare first, and we are skeptical that Facebook is prepared to fulfill this obligation," the lawmakers wrote.

They cited previous failures with products like Messenger Kids, which had a flaw that allowed kids to chat with people beyond their privacy parameters.

"Although software bugs are common, this episode illustrated the privacy threats to children online and evidenced Facebook’s inability to protect the kids the company actively invited onto this platform," the lawmakers wrote.

MIT professor wants to overhaul ‘The Hype Machine’ that powers social media

"In light of these and other previous privacy and security issues on Facebook’s platforms, we are not confident that Facebook will be able to adequately protect children’s privacy on a version of Instagram for young users."

The letter set a deadline of April 26 for the company to provide answers to a comprehensive and helpfully specific set of questions about a future kid-targeted product.

In the letter, lawmakers posed a number of questions about how Facebook will handle the private data for young users and if that data would be deleted when an account is terminated. They also asked the company to commit to not targeting kids with ads and not employing push alerts and behavior-shaping features designed to make apps more addictive.

During last month's big tech hearing in the House, committee members from both political parties grilled Zuckerberg about how Facebook and Instagram adversely affect mental health in young users. Rep. Castor also pressed the chief executive about underage users who circumvent Instagram's existing age guidelines to use a platform full of posts, videos and ads designed for adults.

"Of course, every parent knows there are kids under the age of 13 on Instagram, and the problem is that you know it," Zuckerberg said.

View this document on Scribd

TikTok update will change privacy settings and defaults for users under 18

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Epic Battle With Capital Flows Is More Intense Than Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2020, China’s efforts to lure foreign funds into its borders finally paid off. Investors from New York to London clamored for its stocks and bonds, cementing the nation’s position on the global stage.Against the wreckage of the global economy and with unprecedented stimulus unleashed by central banks, China’s resilience to the coronavirus and its higher-yielding assets looked attractive. The result was a 62% increase in overseas holdings of local stocks from a year earlier to 3.4 trillion yuan ($520 billion), a 47% for the bond market to 3.3 trillion yuan, and the Chinese currency’s best quarter in more than a decade. Foreign investors bought another net $53.5 billion worth of Chinese debt in January and February this year, according to Gavekal Dragonomics.But that influx -- and influence -- is now creating a headache for the Communist Party. China has long been paranoid about the risks posed by capital flows, especially after a messy currency devaluation in 2015, which is why authorities maintain strict controls on money entering and leaving the country. The scale of the inflows places the country at risk of asset bubbles, which would burst were that money to start pouring out.“The moment this demand becomes too big to manage and starts to pressure financial stability -- or create a threat or risk to financial stability -- it will be curbed,” said Paola Subacchi, professor of International Economics at the University of London’s Queen Mary Global Policy Institute and author of ‘The People’s Money: How China Is Building a Global Currency.’Foreign presence in modern China’s capital markets has never been so great: Beijing has in recent years carved out channels to let funds in, opening stock and bond trading links via Hong Kong and pushing for the inclusion of yuan-denominated assets in major global benchmarks. The overarching goal was to help make markets more efficient and powerful. Institutions such as pension funds would provide stability to a stock market reliant on speculators, while boosting liquidity in a moribund sovereign bond market.Global pandemic stimulus has in some ways made China a victim of its own success. This was illustrated by a November report compiled by the Asian Consultative Council of the Bank for International Settlements, which looked at the impact of capital flows. The People’s Bank of China, one of 12 central banks in the working group, noted that “sharp exchange rate fluctuations and large capital flows would threaten financial stability and have negative real economic consequences.”Such concerns are already affecting China’s onshore markets. Expectations of strong growth in the U.S. economy are driving Treasury yields higher, narrowing the premium offered by Chinese debt by about 1 percentage point since a record in November. It’s also buoying the dollar and punishing the yuan, which in March weakened about 1.3%. The CSI 300 Index of stocks has fallen more than 10% from this year’s high.“Outflows are always an important worry,” said David Qu, an economist at Bloomberg Economics. “Authorities may also be worried that inflows, particularly hot money, may become outflows once market conditions change.”Official comments have only grown louder in recent months. In a March 20 speech, top securities regulator Yi Huiman said large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. In unusually blunt comments in early March, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy. Li Daokui, a former central bank adviser, blamed the potential for instability on U.S. pandemic relief.To manage the flow, China has steadily granted additional quota for onshore funds to invest in securities overseas, in March boosting it to $135 billion -- the highest ever. Other measures include encouraging mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong stocks, which led to record flows into the city in January, and asking financial institutions to limit the amount of offshore financing. Hong Kong in December said it was discussing plans to allow mainland investors to trade bonds in the city, which would also encourage outflows.But those steps are incremental, showing policy makers are wary of going too far the other way. China may struggle to open its financial borders without in some way being at the mercy of Federal Reserve actions, like other emerging economies. The U.S.’s easy monetary policy in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis fueled bubbles in countries from Indonesia to Thailand, which burst when the Fed prepared to raise interest rates.The Fed responded to the pandemic with similar policies to those of 2008 but far faster -- and further. Its balance sheet is now near $7.7 trillion, compared to $4 trillion early last year and the previous peak of $4.5 trillion in 2015. That’s equivalent to about 36% of the country’s gross domestic output, a record.There are few economies that can absorb that kind of money. China’s $10.9 trillion equity market and $18 trillion bond market make the country an obvious target.“China is going to be a very attractive place for capital,” said Wen-Wen Lindroth, lead cross-asset strategist for Fidelity International. “The long term growth rate – the gap they have with income – versus developed markets means they have lot more scope to develop,” she said.The question now is how China deals with this issue, which will become even more pressing as the weighting of yuan assets in global benchmarks increases, drawing in billions of extra dollars. Allowing more outflows will reduce the risk of bubbles, but increases the potential for money to flood out too quickly -- as the country witnessed in the wake of the 2015 currency devaluation.“China has long been very careful about opening its capital account, and that cautious approach is still the most probable one,” Wei He, China Economist at Gavekal, wrote in a March 31 report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Short Bets in $14 Billion Treasury ETF Say Yield Calm Will Break

    (Bloomberg) -- As Treasury yields stall near their prepandemic highs, investors are wagering that the tranquility will be short-lived.Short interest in the $14 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ticker TLT) has climbed to about one-fifth of the shares outstanding, the highest since early 2017, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. Bearish bets have risen from 7% at the start of 2021 amid the fund’s 13% year-to-date drop.While the bond selloff that’s hammered TLT appears to have leveled off with 30-year yields hovering near 2.4% for the better part of a month, the surge in short bets suggests investors don’t expect the calm to last long. Though yields have already moved “significantly” after the market aggressively repriced a brighter growth outlook, turbulence is likely to return as economic data is released over the next few months, according to Principal Global Investors.“This period of calm is likely short-lived,” said Seema Shah, the firm’s chief strategist. “We expect investors to grapple with the higher inflation and growth environment repeatedly through 2021. Each piece of strong economic and inflation data will unnerve investors again, driving volatility higher.”Investors have pulled almost $2.6 billion from TLT so far in 2021, putting the fund on track for the worst year of outflows since its inception in 2002. Upgraded growth forecasts and climbing inflation expectations have dragged down long-duration funds such as TLT and the $40 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD), which posted its biggest one-day outflow on record last week.The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has eased to roughly 62 from a peak of 76 reached in late February, the highest level in 11 months. While the bond market is in a “holding pattern” after positioning for much more robust economic growth, the next catalyst will come from whether or not the data ultimately deliver, according to Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC.“Treasuries have largely priced the current Covid stimulus, the promise for infrastructure, and an economic recovery,” said Michael Contopoulos, the firm’s director of fixed income and portfolio manager. “The next leg will be determined by hard data -- actual increases in inflation, more than just promise for better days. Over the course of the year and in 2022, we should expect more volatility and trending higher rates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • BP Poised to Restart Buybacks After Reaching Debt Goal Early

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it already achieved its $35 billion net-debt target, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks about a year earlier than expected.The news reflects an accelerated pace of asset sales and improved business performance, with BP’s trading division capitalizing on dramatic moves in energy markets. It marks a potential turning point following a tumultuous year for the industry, in which fuel sales and refining margins were hammered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.So far this year, a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” has brought borrowings down, the London-based oil giant said Tuesday. Having reached its debt goal, “BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks.”The move will be a boon to investors, many of whom had seen peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc as being ahead of the game in returning cash to shareholders, having slightly raised its dividend only two quarters after it was slashed. BP cut its payout last August, a policy u-turn after boosting it just a few quarters earlier.BP’s shares rose 3.4% to 299.75 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, extending their gain this year to 18%.“Given where the stock price is, we expect more than 60% of surplus free cash flow to be allocated to buybacks,” Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd., said in research note. The energy company also made a strong profit from liquefied natural gas trading in the first quarter, he said.Energy ShiftWhile the market welcomed BP’s announcement, the firm’s value is still down by a third from pre-pandemic levels. That reflects struggles on several fronts, from the lingering effects of the virus crisis to the overhaul of the business amid the energy transition. BP has labored over the past year to convince investors that it can generate high returns while slashing emissions and ramping up clean-energy investments.It’s also selling a raft of assets -- including a stake in a large Omani gas project and an interest in data firm Palantir Technologies Inc. -- and plans to offload $25 billion worth by 2025. BP received around $4.7 billion from disposals in the quarter through March, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said Tuesday.See also: BP Is Said to Field Final Offers for North Sea Energy AssetsBP is among a number of oil majors and independent commodity trading houses to profit from the large swings in prices during the pandemic. The company doesn’t break down how much money its trading unit makes, but Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has said the division will be key in boosting returns from investments in renewables, which are typically 5% to 6%.BP’s net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. In February, BP estimated that it would meet its $35 billion debt target between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.There’ll be a further update on debt and buyback plans at BP’s first-quarter results on April 27.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

  • Trump's steel tariffs could be a big boost to Biden's infrastructure push

    A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Section 232 import measures protected the domestic steel industry from chronic global excess capacity in major exporting countries.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f

  • Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate tax hike

    Amazon.com Inc supports a hike in the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul, Jeff Bezos, chief executive of the largest U.S. retailer, said on Tuesday after facing withering criticism from the White House, Congress and on social media. "We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said in a blog post. "We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate)."

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade higher, shaking off earlier declines

    Stock futures kicked off the overnight session higher Tuesday evening after a mild day of equity market moves, with the S&P 500 and Dow pulling back just slightly from record levels.

  • Coinbase investigating transaction delays on its financial platform

    Stellar is its secure platform that connects banks, payments systems and users in a network and has its own cryptocurrency called Stellar Lumen, according to its website. Last week, the exchange said it had received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list on the Nasdaq, marking a tacit regulatory approval for the cryptocurrencies traded on its platform and a victory for advocates of digital currencies.

  • Canada Dollar Looks to Extend Outperformance Deeper Into 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Already one of the best-performing major currencies this year, Canada’s dollar looks poised to become a market favorite for all of 2021.At the heart of the loonie’s broad gains are demand for the country’s abundant natural resources, attractive yields and proximity to the U.S., where vaccination rollouts and infrastructure spending are seen helping Canada’s biggest export market regain its footing.Against that reflation-trade backdrop and relative calm in equity markets, the Bank of Canada signaled it will slow quantitative easing. That’s fueled the currency’s largest quarterly return in years against two haven counterparts: the yen and Swiss franc. Even versus the dollar, which defied dour forecasts to post its best quarter in a year, the loonie rose more than 1%, and it’s just behind the British pound for the title of best major currency so far this year.“The Canadian recovery will be impressive in the second half, with growth projections revised up,” said John Velis, a strategist at BNY Mellon, who is long the loonie versus the dollar. “Furthermore, the global reopening will help commodities as we get deeper into the year and we’ll see commodity- and oil-related FX do well.”The loonie’s first-quarter performance is unlikely to be just a flash in the pan. With economies of Group-of-20 nations forecast to rebound this year, U.S. and Canada rank in the top five, seen expanding 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, according to Bloomberg data. As growth gains traction and major central banks remain accommodative for the foreseeable future, rising demand for commodities could support the currency well into next year.While commodity prices and the loonie don’t move in lockstep, the 21-day correlation between the Bloomberg Commodity Index and Deutsche Bank AG’s trade-weighted index for the Canadian dollar is above 70% and near the highs seen in the past five years. U.S. President Joe Biden’s “green” infrastructure packages should further underpin prices with some analysts touting an impending commodity supercycle.Philippe Jauer, a money manager at Amundi Asset Management, says the Biden spending package will be bullish for the Canadian dollar and other resource-linked currencies. The administration is moving “swiftly, massively and this is what the market is looking at for now,” he said, adding that Canada’s export market stands to benefit.Jauer is following a butterfly strategy that comprises long bets on the dollar, commodity-linked currencies and a short on the euro. He favors the Canadian dollar versus most other G-10 currencies except the greenback.The combination of solid growth and subdued inflation is particularly appealing to fixed-income managers. Headline consumer-price inflation in Canada is running about 1.1% per year -- below a 1.7% reading in the U.S. The five-year breakeven inflation rate for Canada, a gauge of bond market expectations for consumer-price gains, is around 1.9%, compared with around 2.6% for a similar U.S. measure.With Canadian government yields in maturities of five years and less exceeding that of U.S. counterparts, carry returns are comparatively attractive. Among higher yielding nations, Canada’s favorable sovereign ratings and limited U.S. dollar funding concerns make it an attractive alternative to many emerging-market counterparts.Not everyone is upbeat on the loonie. For Bipan Rai, a strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the global growth story is already priced in and he anticipates weakening versus the greenback as markets re-price central bank policy. “Put simply, we don’t think that the Bank of Canada will hike ahead of the Fed when push comes to shove post-2021.”There are also risks to the growth outlook, among them the potential failure of vaccines to rein in the pandemic and challenges that Biden will face to get his spending plans approved. But at the moment, markets are betting on a brighter outlook.One-year implied volatility in the Canadian dollar last week plummeted to the lowest level in more than a month -- a sign that options traders are getting more comfortable with loonie stability longer term. Technically, the loonie is flirting with key long-term hurdles against the U.S. dollar, euro and yen. Versus the greenback, a double-top and descending wedge pattern since March 2020 have spot slowly approaching a 2015 support line at around C$1.2280, from its current level of about C$1.2536.That’s a level to be tested this year, if Greg Anderson at Bank of Montreal is right. He’s got a year-end outlook of C$1.22, which would be the strongest since 2017, and sees yield differentials helping guide the way. Canadian two-year rates still exceed equivalent U.S. debt by about 6 basis points and their German counterparts by about 95 basis points. Canadian yields have largely kept pace with jumps in Treasury rates, so that pulled the loonie higher on lots of crosses, said Anderson.“The yield differential that has opened up will still create a bit of attraction for the loonie on crosses,” he said. “And that should help it outperform.”(Updates Canadian dollar price in 13th and 2-year rates in 14th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy Is Said to Be Under Pressure to Delay Euronext-Borsa Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pressure is mounting on Italy’s government to delay the acquisition of Borsa Italiana SpA by Euronext NV unless the Milan-based exchange is assured more autonomy and decision-making power, according to people familiar with the matter.The deal would create Europe’s largest listing venue, which Euronext has long maintained could become the backbone of a future European capital markets union.London Stock Exchange Group Plc in October agreed to sell Borsa to Euronext and two Italian lenders for more than 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion). Borsa has since developed concerns over the agreement because it would concentrate power in Paris instead of creating a pan-European market, the people said on condition of anonymity.Those concerns have now reached Italy’s parliament, where a related motion drawn up by parties from the ruling coalition will be debated on Wednesday. A draft document seen by Bloomberg calls for enhanced security for the country’s “strategic assets” and a more central role for Italy within Euronext.Regulatory ApprovalThe European Commission -- the European Union’s executive arm -- has approved Euronext as a buyer in the deal, and the company has said it expects to complete the purchase in the first half of this year. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and Italian market watchdog Consob is also examining the deal.Adding Borsa Italiana would give Euronext about a quarter of all equity and trading in Europe, with 28 of the Euro Stoxx 50 companies. That means Euronext would derive more than a third of its sales from Milan, a key reason the Italian side is pushing for a different distribution of power, the people said.Among the Italian requests are an investment plan that takes Borsa’s size and contribution into account, autonomy as part of a federation of European exchanges rather than a vertical model with Paris calling the shots, and a possible chairmanship of the managing board, the people said. In the current deal Italy was given chairmanship of the supervisory board.A spokesman for Euronext declined to comment on the parliamentary discussion. An Italian government spokesman and a Borsa Italiana spokesperson also declined to comment.Euronext made its bid for Borsa alongside Italy’s state-backed lender Cassa Depositi & Prestiti SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the country’s biggest bank. The two would have stakes of 7.3% and 1.3% respectively.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks edge lower, S&P 500 turns negative after touching fresh high

    Stocks traded roughly flat Tuesday morning as traders took a pause after Monday's record-setting rally.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble as early Fed hike views seen too ambitious

    * U.S. 5-, 7-, 10-, 30-year fall to one-week lows * Buying by overseas investors support Treasuries -fund manager * Eurodollar futures price in 3 Fed hikes by end-2023 * U.S. 2/10 yield curve flattens (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Reuters (April 6) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, led by the so-called belly of the curve, on investor views that market pricing based on an earlier-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve was too aggressive. Japanese investors, ahead of the fiscal year-end, typically sell U.S. assets such as Treasuries and repatriate those proceeds back to their home country to enhance their balance sheets. U.S. 5-year notes led the decline in yields, falling seven basis points to 0.872% after hitting 14-month highs on Monday.

  • Goldman bought 75 million pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price: FT

    The purchase equates to nearly a quarter of the value of shares traded in Deliveroo during its first two days as a public company last week, the report https://bit.ly/39ICMJx said, citing Bloomberg data. The share purchase by the bank, when taken together with the "overallotment" option, would mean the bank would have recorded a profit from the food delivery group's declining share price, the report said, adding that most of these profits would be given to Deliveroo as part of an undisclosed agreement. Deliveroo did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment, while Goldman declined to comment.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • Hedge Funds See Something in the Reflation Trade They Don’t Like

    (Bloomberg) -- While wagering on an economic rebound has been the stock market’s biggest bet since November’s presidential election, one group of investors has hung on to its chips.Despite a rally of at least 40% in energy and financial shares over the five months, hedge funds -- on average -- have steadfastly shunned stocks in the reflation trade, favoring instead companies seen as resilient during an economic slowdown. Their exposure to cyclical shares sits at one of the lowest levels in a decade relative to defensive ones, industry data compiled by Bank of America Corp. show.Client data at Morgan Stanley show a similar if less pronounced pattern. After peaking near the end of 2020, the industry’s net exposure to the reflation strategy has retreated to the 78th percentile over the last 12 months, according the firm’s prime brokerage unit.What’s driving the aversion isn’t obvious. One theory is that hedge funds aren’t buying the return-to-normal narrative despite the rollout of vaccines. Last year, when retail investors rushed to hunt bargains in beaten-down groups like airlines and hotels, professional speculators were hesitant to chase pandemic-ravaged companies.Another explanation holds it may be related to apprehension that economic acceleration, propelled by monetary and fiscal support, will lose steam once the latest federal spending wears out. Mike Wilson, an equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, is an ardent proponent advocating a shift to stocks better positioned to weather potentially disappointing economic data, such as consumer staples.“This is the time to upgrade the portfolio and shift toward quality ahead of slowing rates of change in a number of macro indicators,” Wilson wrote in a note to clients Monday.Whatever reason is behind hedge funds’ cautious stance, it’s starting to reverberate in the broad market. Over the past month, utilities and consumer staples have taken over leadership from energy shares while a spike in bond yields stalled even as hiring and services-sector data outstripped estimates.Read more: Jobs Data Is ‘Good News’ That Raises Fed Stakes: Investors ReactTo Tony Dwyer, a strategist with Canaccord Genuity, investors should take advantage of any pullback in the reflation trade to add exposure.“The only way to view this, in our view, is as a ‘Capital V’ recovery that is in the early innings, and the only thing that could stand in the way would be another shutdown of the economy to contain new Covid-19 strains or a policy mistake by the Fed,” said Dwyer. “Neither appear imminent.”When compared to history, hedge funds’ exposure to financial and energy shares now trails all other sectors, data from BofA show. Such skepticism bodes well for these stocks that are under-owned and traded at lower multiples relative to earnings or book value, according to the firm’s strategists led by Savita Subramanian.“Hedge funds are yet to embrace rotation to value which leaves room for increased positioning in the coming months,” they wrote in a note last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Quarterly Profit More Than Doubles 2020 Total

    (Bloomberg) -- A week before going public, Coinbase Global Inc. said it expects to report that first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, likely generated revenue of $1.8 billion in the first three months of the year, surpassing 2020’s annual total of $1.3 billion, the company said in a statement with its preliminary results. It had 56 million verified users in the quarter, with an average of just over 6 million users who transact monthly. The exchange, which also operates a digital-currency custody business, plans to make its debut through a direct listing with Nasdaq on April 14, the first of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company. Other crypto startups considering going public and institutions that have mulled entering the industry will be watching the debut closely to gauge investor demand.Coinbase didn’t provide any profit or revenue targets for the second quarter or full year. It said it anticipates “meaningful growth” in 2021 revenue from the custody business, but didn’t break out a first-quarter total.Scenario BuildingNoting the “inherent unpredictability” of its business, which is impacted by the volatility of token prices, Coinbase outlined three different scenarios for its monthly transacting users for the year, with the most optimistic view predicting 7 million such users and the pessimistic view seeing 4 million for the year.Coinbase, founded in 2012, was valued at about $90 billion in its final week of trading on Nasdaq’s private market, Bloomberg News reported. It expects about $35 million in one-time expenses related to the listing next week.The company was founded by Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, a board member who invests in crypto startups. Armstrong, a technical product engineer at Airbnb Inc. before starting Coinbase, owns a stake worth about $15 billion. Ehrsam, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. currencies trader, owns a stake worth more than $2 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates.Bitcoin, the largest digital coin by market value, has more than doubled so far this year. That’s helped lift the cryptocurrency market past $2 trillion and make the timing favorable for new offerings.The listing will come less than a month after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on March 19 it reached a $6.5 million settlement with Coinbase, resolving claims that the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades. Coinbase didn’t admit or deny wrongdoing in settling.(Updates with year-ago comparison in headline and first two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.