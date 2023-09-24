Lawmakers seek solutions on absentee ballots after possible fraud

Stunned by allegations of absentee ballot fraud in Bridgeport, state legislators are debating the best ways to prevent it from happening again.

Both Democrats and Republicans were alarmed by a widely seen video that shows a woman repeatedly dropping ballots into a box outside the city’s government center one week before the Sept. 12 primary for mayor. The video was released by the campaign of Democrat John Gomes, who received more votes on the machines than incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, but then lost the primary when Ganim pulled ahead with far more absentee votes.

When the legislature meets in a special session Tuesday, lawmakers are prepared to vote to appoint a special monitor to oversee Bridgeport’s election in November that features a rematch between Gomes and Ganim.

The General Assembly had already wanted to appoint a monitor, but an error in the language in the state budget had mistakenly sent about $150,000 to another department. Now, lawmakers are pledging to fix the error Tuesday and appoint the monitor for both this year and the 2024 presidential election.

“The election monitors have a lot more power than I think people realize,” House Speaker Matt Ritter said in an interview. “We utilized it in Hartford in 2015 and 2016, and it was quite effective. … Some people have said the monitor’s only role is on Election Day. That’s not accurate at all. The election monitor will be involved the day he or she is appointed in whatever is involved in elections. They have the right to be involved in that process.”

But Republicans want to go further, with some saying that the absentee ballot boxes outside town halls should be eliminated because the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The boxes were initially installed so that voters, particularly the elderly, would not need to go inside a school or town hall to cast their ballots.

“I think we need to suspend the use of the drop boxes,” House Republican leader Vincent Candelora said in an interview. “The Republicans were always concerned about the chain of custody in the use of those boxes. It’s a vehicle for people to cast massive amounts of ballots in an unsecured location. That is just inviting ballot harvesting. Those concerns came right out on that video, and this is exactly what we were worried about when those drop boxes were put in place.”

Candelora added, “There is no need for them today. They were put in place because of COVID. No one can prove to me that it’s a good idea to let people cast a ballot at 2 in the morning, anonymously, and having no way of tracing where those ballots came from.”

While saying he wants to eliminate the boxes permanently, Candelora said he would agree to suspend the boxes for the upcoming November elections as a first step if the legislature needs more time to make a final decision.

Candelora and others said the boxes cannot be used under the “early voting” process that starts next year after an amendment to the state constitution. Instead, those voting early would need to appear in person at town hall or a designated election location.

Unlike some Democrats, Candelora said the monitor in Bridgeport is not enough.

“The monitor is a distraction to the real issue,” he said. “I don’t think a monitor is going to be sitting at all the locations of the lock boxes watching who puts ballots into those boxes. The monitor is filling deficiencies that Democrats have always known existed in Bridgeport, and it really is not speaking to the current issue at hand — ballot harvesting and stuffing a ballot box.”

But Ritter countered that the drop boxes have not been a problem in 168 of the state’s 169 cities and towns.

“They’re not an issue in North Branford, so why can’t they have one?” Ritter asked, referring to Candelora’s hometown. “To restrict 1 million voters from doing that because of one incident is a harsh response.”

The boxes are needed, he said, because of problems with the slowness of the U.S. mail.

“There are so many times when people get their absentee ballot late,” Ritter said. “They get it the Saturday or Sunday before the election, and they’re going out of town. If they mail it, it’s not going to get there on time. So what do they do? They drop it in the drop box.”

Lawsuit and investigation

While the state legislature is looking into the issue, the case is also being reviewed by the State Elections Enforcement Commission and the judicial branch.

In a five-page lawsuit, the Gomes campaign is asking a Superior Court judge for an immediate injunction to block the certification of the primary results. In addition, the campaign is asking the judge to order a new primary election.

The time stamps on the video, Gomes says, show that seven drops were made in the span of about two hours on Sept. 5, including six by the same woman and one by a man. He said he could not say how many ballots had been placed in the box.

In addition to the election monitor, Ritter said that the simultaneous actions of the Superior Court judge should help ensure the proper functioning of the November election.

“We’re hoping between the judge and the election monitor that there can be enough guardrails in place to get us through the next couple of weeks,” Ritter said. “The judge could say, ‘I don’t want absentee balloting to occur in nursing homes until further notice.’ The judge could do that by order. … It’s one thing to have an election monitor and a judge put limitations and restrictions on things. But when people talk about outright banning absentee ballots, it’s unconstitutional. We have members in the military who live in Bridgeport and are overseas. They have to have the right to vote by absentee ballot. They’re going to have to find a way to run an election down there.”

Ganim, the seven-term mayor, has spoken strongly on the issue.

“I want to state unequivocally that I do not condone, in any way, actions taken by anyone including any campaign, city, or elected official, which undermines the integrity of either the electoral process or city property,” Ganim said last week in a statement. “The Bridgeport Police Department is actively investigating all these matters, and my administration will continue to update the public as we are able to obtain more information.”

Ganim served several terms as mayor before being convicted in a wide-ranging bribery scheme. He spent seven years in a federal prison after being convicted of 16 felonies, including bribery, extortion, racketeering, and conspiracy, stemming from kickback schemes when he was mayor.

History of absentee ballot fraud

Both Republicans and Democrats note that Bridgeport has a long history of election controversies.

The cases date back at least to 1988 with some involving campaign volunteers, paid campaign workers, and candidates for city council and the school board.

On a statewide basis, Republican chairman Ben Proto cited the case of a former Stamford Democratic town chairman John Mallozzi, who was arrested and found guilty after a trial for absentee ballot fraud. A judge found him guilty last year on 14 counts of second-degree forgery and 14 counts of false statements for signing ballot applications for various elective offices when serving as town chairman in 2015.

The applications were made under the names of various voters who had no idea that their names were being used. Mallozzi was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay fines of $35,000.

Proto agrees with other Republicans that the boxes have outlived their purpose in the post-COVID world.

“In my town, the box is right next to the mail box,” Proto said. “Literally right next to it. There’s about six inches between them. Most town halls in Connecticut usually have a mail box somewhere on the property. If you’re going to drive to town hall to put it in the drop box, why don’t you just put it in the mail box?”

One answer, Proto said, is to increase the penalties for anyone who violates the laws on elections.

“Maybe if we put some of these people in jail, maybe other people might think twice about doing it,” Proto said. “If they know all they’re going to do is get a slap on the wrist and they still can keep their job, what’s the deal? … Maybe the Democrats need to start calling out their own people as opposed to protecting them from the criminal acts that they’re undertaking in order to rig elections.”

But Ritter said that most adults are already keenly aware that absentee ballot fraud comes with strong penalties.

“It’s the one thing you can’t do. You cannot touch somebody’s ballot,” Ritter said. “The application is different. But the ballot is sacrosanct. Unless that’s your father or your mother or your spouse, you can’t touch it. I think everybody knows that in politics. They certainly should because you will be dealt with harshly, and there’s history to support that.”

The task for the legislature, Ritter said, is to find the right solution.

“I’ve always said there is fraud in elections. There is,” Ritter said. “There are people who do things illegally. But it’s not on a scale that should allow the legislature to go in and just start taking away people’s options to make it easier to vote.”

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com