Lawmakers want US to probe four Chinese firms involved in Ford battery plant -- letter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairs of two U.S. House committees asked the Biden administration to investigate four Chinese companies they say are involved in Ford Motor's planned Michigan battery plant, according to a letter seen Monday by Reuters.

The plant has drawn fire from U.S. lawmakers for its use of technology supplied by Chinese battery maker CATL. Representative Mike Gallagher, who chairs the select committee on China, and Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, urged the Commerce Department to investigate and impose export restrictions on four Chinese companies they said were involved in the "facility's design, construction, and information technology (IT) processes."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)