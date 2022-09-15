U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Lawn Mower Market to Reach USD 51350 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.5%| Valuates Reports

·6 min read

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawn Mower Market is Segmented by Type (Gasoline, Electric, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Home & Garden Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

Lawn Mower Market is estimated to be worth USD 22790 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 51350 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.5% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Lawn Mower Market

In North America and Europe, little lawns and backyard gardens are essential elements of dwellings since they considerably improve the aesthetic appeal of the house. This has increased the need for lawn mowers, increased consumer interest in gardening activities, and increased the amount of lawn maintenance activities, all of which have increased the growth of the lawn mowers market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28N471/Global_Lawn_Mower_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE LAWN MOWER MARKET

The expansion of residential areas with lawns and the rise in demand for automated and gasoline-powered lawn mowers to maintain the lawns nearby have both been linked to regional urbanization. The development of smart cities and green spaces is required by this urbanization, which entails building new buildings and maintaining public green spaces and parks. When it comes to keeping your grass groomed, lawn mowers produce expert results. To guarantee that your yard looks tidy and well-kept, the sharp blades produce even and consistent results on the grass. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Lawn Mower market.

People spent more time at home as a result of the epidemic, and as a result, they were more attentive to the needs of their homes. The amount of time consumers spend growing organically is increasing. Homeowners are reevaluating the environmental impact they are having on the planet and seeking ways to make amends as a result of the rapid climatic changes. Many want to cherish the beauty of nature, so they use lawns as entertainment areas. This has increased the demand for lawn mowers thereby increasing the lawn mower market growth.

People are actively investing in automatic lawn mowers since they are convenient, take care of the bulk of the lawn, and free up human laborers to do more complex tasks like planting, gardening, patio construction, etc. Due to their small size and high-tech characteristics like pre-determined pathing, quieter cutting due to smart operations, full electric power supply, and low power consumption during recharge, these appear to be the preferred option. This factor is expected to further fuel the lawn mower market growth.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28N471/global-lawn-mower

LAWN MOWER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, Gasoline is the most lucrative segment. Compared to lawn mowers powered by electric motors, ICE lawn mowers have stronger engines.

Based on application, the residential segment is the most lucrative. This high demand is attributed to the growth of remote working environments around the world, which gives customers time to enjoy hobbies like gardening or do-it-yourself gardening from the comfort of their homes. The demand for gardening-related products increased as people started to spend more time at home; this trend is anticipated to continue for at least the next two years.

Due to the high demand for professional lawnmowers, landscaping equipment, and automated tools, Europe is the largest market, with a share of over 30%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both of which have a share of over 40%.

Get Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-28N471/Global_Lawn_Mower_Market

Key Companies:

  • Husqvarna

  • MTD Products

  • Deere & Company

  • Global Garden Products

  • Honda

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Toro Company

  • Ariens

  • Jacobsen/Textron

  • Mayville Inc

  • STIHL

  • Emak

  • Craftsnman

  • AL-KO

  • Worx

  • STIGA Spa

  • Linea Tielle

  • Robomow

  • Bosch

  • Mamibot

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

  • Belrobotics

  • Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

  • Milagrow HumanTech.

Automatic Lawn Mower market was valued at USD 1519.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 3848.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2021-2027.

Cordless Garden Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 3260.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3810.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period.

Nursery Planters and Pots market size was USD 1287.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 1492.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027.

Garden Tools market was valued at USD 19670 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23340 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Cordless Lawn Mower Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Power Lawn Mower Market Statistics 2028

Global Battery Push Lawn Mower Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Ride-On Lawn Mower Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Battery-Powered Robotic Lawn Mower Market Statistics 2028

Global Micro Sprinklers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Sales Market Report 2022

Global Garden Cultivators Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Garden Ornament Market Research Report 2022

Global Garden Decor Market Research Report 2022

Global Garden Chipper Shredder Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Garden Light Control Market Research Report 2022

Global Garden Bench Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Garden Tools & Equipment Market Research Report 2022

Global Indoor Smart Hydroponic Garden Market Research Report 2022

Global Smart Garden Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Residential Wall Cladding Market Research Report 2022

Global Tiller Cultivator Market Research Report 2022

Global Shower Wall Panels Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Heavy Construction Equipment Market size was valued at USD 176.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 273.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Click here to see related reports on Lawn Mower Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:
Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com 
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawn-mower-market-to-reach-usd-51350-million-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-14-5-valuates-reports-301625294.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

