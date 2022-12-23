laWow Responds to Investors: Jonathan Wallentine Twitter Handle Changed to @RealWallentine, Says Change Was Made "Due to New Twitter Authentication Policies"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Wallentine, a laWow Advisor and the CEO of Actuarial Management Corporation ("AMC"), has a new Twitter Handle @RealWallentine. The change could be a result of Twitter's New Authentication Policies.

Jonathan Wallentine is a Director and Advisor to several AMC-Related companies including 1791 Management, Dant Ventures, The Institute of Applied Actuarial Science (IAAS), The Actuarial Development Institute (ADI), and laWow - The "Google for lawsuits" according to the Dot.LA.

Wallentine believes "It was a result of issues related to the new Twitter Blue rollout" and said, "I have received numerous calls from AMC-Related entities claiming public announcements referencing him as a director and advisor have been impacted by the change."

laWow says the "Twitter issue" has affected their ability to secure additional financing following the last fundraising round reported by Law360 on Dec. 5, 2022 - Lawsuit Search Engine LaWow Closes $1.75M Funding Round.

laWow wants to reassure investors that Jonathan Wallentine ( @RealWallentine ) is still a Board Member and Advisor to the Company. The Company remains focused on executing its mission to "make public information public," and to deliver the most comprehensive lawsuit search engine specifically designed to benefit the American Public.

