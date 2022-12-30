Lawrence County healthcare teams focus on local care

BEDFORD, Ind., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrence County is undergoing a massive change in its healthcare landscape with the closure of Ascension St. Vincent’s Dunn Hospital, and three healthcare groups are working to ensure continued access to quality healthcare for the community.

IU Health and two new Federally Qualified Health Center teams in Lawrence County, Southern Indiana Community Health Care (CHC) and Indiana Health Centers (IHC), stepped up after the Ascension announcement to focus on the future needs of Bedford and the surrounding areas. The teams are happy to announce that progress is being made and thank the community leaders who have engaged in discussions concerning healthcare in this region.

IU Health

“The closing of Dunn Hospital is going to be a big change in the healthcare landscape for Lawrence County, and we are all working together as quickly as possible to ensure our community continues to have access to the care they need,” said IU Health South Central Region President Brian Shockey.

IU Health Bedford Hospital President Larry Bailey continued, “These groups have put in a lot of time and effort over the 90 or so days since the Dunn Hospital announcement, and while the closure will change our local healthcare, I can say with confidence that we have a great support system to care for our neighbors, friends, family, and community.”

IU Health Bedford Hospital has seen an increase in patients in the emergency department, lab, surgery, and walk-in as the community’s second hospital counted down to closing its doors. Their efforts to assist with this increase include adding Sunday hours for its walk-in service from 1 – 7 pm, adding a provider to the walk in, and increasing staffing for the emergency department.

IU Health LifeLine’s recent contract with the City of Bedford is also aimed at assisting the community with their emergency medical assistance needs via an increase in ambulance services in the area, which start in 2023.

Indiana Health Centers

Indiana Health Centers, Inc. (IHC) will now be adding Lawrence County to their community health center network. The Indiana Lawrence County Women Infant Child (WIC) program will transfer from Ascension St. Vincent to IHC by Tuesday, Jan. 3, and their goal is for the office location to remain at 2415 Mitchell Road.

“IHC was founded specifically to provide high quality, affordable, patient-centered health care to underserved areas of Indiana,” said IHC President and CEO Ann Lundy.

IHC is also working closely with Lawrence County leaders to remain at 2415 and 2409 Mitchell Road and bring forward Integrated Primary Care with previous Ascension providers.

IHC is pleased to announce that the primary care team of Dr. Becky Leigh Allmon, DO, Lisa A. Kleindorfer, MSN, APRN, BC, and Kate McCalla-Gilliatt, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, ANP-C, will all be joining their organization. Their goal is to be open by February 2023 to ensure continuity of care and to provide patient-centered medical home services to the residents of Lawrence County.

Southern Indiana Community Health Care

“It’s a privilege to have this new opportunity to bring our OB and primary care services to Lawrence County, and we appreciate the collaboration IU Health and others have demonstrated in addressing this critical need,” said Yolanda Yoder, M.D., medical director of Southern Indiana Community Health Care. “We are grateful to be working toward a smooth transition for Lawrence County residents to have an option to continue local health care services.”

The CHC team has been focusing on supporting the primary care and obstetric needs of the community. Five former Ascension providers have joined CHC and will staff the new CHC offices in Bedford and Mitchell, fostering continuity of care for Lawrence County patients. Beginning in February 2023, the CHC Mitchell office will open in the former Ascension facility at 2759 State Road IN-37 in Mitchell. A temporary CHC Bedford office will open in the former Ascension office at 2512 Q Street in Bedford (CHC will move to a permanent facility in Lincoln Plaza later this spring).

In addition to prenatal and obstetrics services, CHC providers will offer a variety of primary care services, including addressing multiple health challenges, chronic and long-term disease care, diabetes and heart disease issues, treatment and care of injuries, and a broad range of other health care services.

CHC is proud to announce that the following providers are joining their team: Amanda Bowman, FNP, Caroline Browne, MD, Lori Day, FNP, Kristi Nissley, FNP, and Trisha Spoonmore, FNP.

Providers in Lawrence County

As shown above, there are a lot of moving parts in ensuring Lawrence County has the healthcare services it needs. The good news is that a number of Ascension providers are remaining in the area by joining IU Health, IHC, or CHC.

If you need to establish care with a primary care provider, please contact a local office:





IU Health: 812.278.8800

IHC: 812.652.1700

CHC: 812.675.4470

