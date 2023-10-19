NESHANNOCK TWP. — A Lawrence County Rite Aid is among dozens of Pennsylvania locations set to close in the coming weeks.

Rite Aid at 1730 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township will close Nov. 1, according the employees.

Existing employees have been offered positions at other Rite Aid stores in the region. The pharmacy’s prescriptions will be transferred to the Wilmington Road Giant Eagle.

The township’s store joins Rochester’s Rite Aid at 351 Brighton Ave. in Beaver County, which closed Oct. 18, and Moon Township’s Moon Plaza Rite Aid in Allegheny County, closing Oct. 25.

Company leadership filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week and announced 150 “underperforming” stores would close nationwide – including nine in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Rite Aid may close additional stores in the future, according to a company statement. The Philadelphia-based company could close nearly 500 stores nationwide, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Rite Aid faces mounting costs related to opioid lawsuits; the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year sued the corporation for failing to detect "red flags" when filling opioid prescriptions and other painkillers.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Lawrence County Rite Aid to close Nov. 1, joins Rochester, Moon Twp. stores