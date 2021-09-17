U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Lawrie Insurance Group is a Mohawk College Future Ready Premium Employer

Lawrie Insurance Group
·3 min read

Lawrie Insurance Group’s Mohawk College Future Ready Premium Employer billboard located in Burlington, Ontario.

Lawrie Insurance Group&#x002019;s Mohawk College Future Ready Premium Employer billboard located in Burlington, Ontario.
Lawrie Insurance Group’s Mohawk College Future Ready Premium Employer billboard located in Burlington, Ontario.
Lawrie Insurance Group’s Mohawk College Future Ready Premium Employer billboard located in Burlington, Ontario.

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Canadian insurance brokerage, Lawrie Insurance Group, is a proud Mohawk College Future Ready Premium Employer, actively supporting the school’s future-ready, job-ready graduates who will be the insurance industry leaders of tomorrow.

The long-standing partnership between Lawrie Insurance Group and Mohawk College supports student success, providing the opportunity to actively engage industry and community partners in the training of job-ready college graduates.

From the moment Mohawk College Insurance students enter the McKeil School of Business | School of Creative Industries, Liberal Studies & Communication, Lawrie Insurance Group supports their academic journey. Students learn in classrooms and meet in a lounge that bears the name of Dan Lawrie, founder of Lawrie Insurance Group. They receive scholarships and bursaries funded by the company, and they often receive job offers, too.

This college-company relationship goes back more than 20 years. Notably, in 2007, Dan Lawrie made a large donation to help fund the new Mohawk College Centre of Excellence in Insurance and Financial Services. A few years later, Dan Lawrie and other insurance industry leaders contributed $600,000 to outfit the Bert Hares Boardroom and two classrooms, where insurance students learn, collaborate and make presentations as they prepare for promising careers in Canada’s insurance industry. At that time, the Insurance Founders Lounge was also created, providing a space where students can gather and study.

The relationship between Lawrie Insurance Group and Mohawk College extends beyond the classroom. Lawrie Insurance Group has been a generous funder of student scholarships and bursaries for students in the Insurance program, supporting them as they pursue their studies. A Lawrie Insurance Group representative also sits on Mohawk College’s Program Advisory Committee, offering guidance and feedback to keep the courses current in a fast-changing field.

Meet the Mohawk College graduates who work for Lawrie Insurance Group here: https://youtu.be/XBw2Pux8F1Q

Lawrie Insurance Group and Mohawk College fast facts:

  • 50 Mohawk College graduates employed

  • Academic partner with participation in Program Advisory Committees

  • Funder of an annual scholarship and a bursary

  • A benefactor of Mohawk College’s the Mohawk College Centre of Excellence in Insurance and Financial Services and Insurance Founders Lounge

About Lawrie Insurance Group
Lawrie Insurance Group Inc. is a leading privately-owned, independent Canadian insurance brokerage, specializing in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, life and living benefits and group retirement solutions. With a staff of over 100 dedicated professionals, it has become one of the largest and most trusted independent insurance organizations in Canada. Lawrie Insurance Group is a member of the Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Intersure and Globex International with affiliated offices across Canada, United States, and the world. In 2021, Lawrie Insurance Group was recognized as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. Visit us online at www.lawriegroup.com.

Media contact:
Lawrie Insurance Group
Alise Higginbottom
Senior Communications Coordinator
ahigginbottom@lawriegroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92e23be1-57d3-4665-9b1a-507252a7bb76


