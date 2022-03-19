U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,981.54
    +1,076.84 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

A lawsuit accuses Google of systemic racial bias against Black employees, alleging that it pays them less and denies them opportunities

Sam Tabahriti
·2 min read
The Google logo is seen at the company&#39;s headquarters in Mountain View, California,
The Google logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California.Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

  • Google has been accused of systemic bias against Black employees in a lawsuit filed on Friday.

  • The plaintiff alleged the company steers them to lower-level jobs and pays them less.

  • The complaint was filed in federal court in San Jose, California.

Google has been accused of systemic racial bias against Black employees, according to a lawsuit filed in California on Friday by a former employee.

Reuters and other outlets first reported the story.

The plaintiff, April Curley, who is an African American woman, alleged that the tech giant hires few Black employees and steers them to lower-level jobs, pays them less, and denies them advancement and leadership roles because of their race.

The complaint alleged: "Black Google employees face a hostile work environment and suffer retaliation if they dare to challenge or oppose the company's discriminatory practices."

As a result, Black employees at Google earn and advance less than non-Black employees and suffer higher rates of attrition, the lawsuit also claimed.

Curley's lawyer Ben Crump said in a statement to Reuters: "While Google claims that they were looking to increase diversity, they were actually undervaluing, underpaying, and mistreating their Black employees."

Insider reached out to Curley's legal representatives but did not immediately receive a response.

It was reported in December that California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing was investigating the way that Google treats Black women workers.

Insider's Kate Duffy previously reported that Curley had claimed on Twitter she was repeatedly denied promotions, denied leadership opportunities, shouted at, intentionally excluded from meetings and had her compensation cut at Google.

Google did not immediately respond to Insider's request comment made outside of normal working hours.

Per the allegations made in the new lawsuit, when Curley was hired by Google in 2014, only 1.9% of its employees identified as Black or African American. Over the next two years, Google added five white top-level executives but the African American count remained at one, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleged: "Pursuant to its racially biased corporate culture, Google segregates its workforce and workplaces, which are permeated by a racially hostile work environment."

It further alleged that Black professionals and visitors at Google's main California campus headquarters were routinely harassed and targeted based on their race, often being questioned by security or asked to show identification.

Curley's lawsuit seeks to recoup compensatory, punitive damages, and lost compensation for current and former Black employees at Google. It also seeks restoration for current and former Black employees to their appropriate positions and seniority.

Ben Crump is a civil rights attorney who represented George Floyd's family after he was killed in May 2020 by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Kerr: Bright side of Stephen Curry injury is he’ll return rejuvenated

    Kerith Burke: As far as a silver lining for Stephen Curry's injury, Kerr said Steph will have a chance to come back "rejuvinated and recharged." Reminds him of Steph's tailbone injury last season and the way Steph came back spry. Source: Twitter ...

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • UK workers missing out on £4,000 as pay squeeze bites

    Workers in the UK could be making an extra £76 per week if the country’s growth had kept pace with the OECD average since 2007.

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • Food Costs Are Rising. Here Are the Stocks to Buy.

    Beaten-down restaurant stocks and shares of high-margin supermarket chains and farm-equipment makers are worth sampling.

  • Crypto Investors File a Class Action Against Crypto Giant Coinbase

    Coinbase uses file a class action against Coinbase in what could become a common theme should the SEC fail to clearly define crypto regulations.

  • U.S. Unveils Battery Strategy in West Virginia to Ease Coal Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Senator Joe Manchin on Friday announced a program to develop lithium batteries in the U.S. as part of a broader strategy to help Appalachia amid a transition away from coal. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Germany Rues ‘Stupid’ Reliance on Russian GasBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysUkraine

  • Delta nearing deal to buy 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, American Airlines to resume alcohol sales

    Delta Air Lines is poised to make a landmark deal with Boeing while American Airlines is resuming the sale of alcohol aboard its aircraft.

  • China's driverless delivery startup Whale Dynamic targets US market with $2.5M funding

    A nascent Nuro challenger from China has its sight set on the delivery market in the US and has just raised some seed funding to advance its ambitions. Whale Dynamic, a Shenzhen-based autonomous delivery startup founded by Baidu veteran David Chang, says it has closed a seed round of about $2.5 million. Qianchuang Capital, a Beijing-based investment firm managed by veterans from China's leading financial institutions, led the round, with participation from Shangbang Huizhong, a Chinese fund backed by real estate developers.

  • Gas prices ‘without a doubt’ changing consumer behavior, AAA spokesman explains

    Drivers around the nation are beginning to shift their driving habits in response to soaring gas prices.

  • Oil Executives Summoned by Democrats Over $4-a-Gallon Gasoline

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats in Congress are taking aim at big oil as they seek to deflect blame for eye-popping gasoline prices that could sink their prospects in the midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Germany Rues ‘Stupid’ Reliance on Russian GasBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘On

  • All of the companies still doing business in Russia

    Nearly 30 companies, including Koch Industries and Subway, are "digging in," defying public demands to exit Russia or reduce their activities in the pariah state, according to a list kept by a professor with the Yale School of Management.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Germany Rues ‘Stupid’ Reliance on Russian GasBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S

  • Uber, Lyft drivers consider quitting as pain at the gas pump grows

    The companies announced this month a 55-cent per-ride surcharge that would be paid directly to drivers, in response to record gas prices because of the Ukraine crisis. But Uber and Lyft drivers, who form a big chunk of the gig economy and typically pay for their own gas, are not happy. "It's rather insulting that they even suggest 55 cents per ride because you have rides that are two minutes long and then you have rides that are an hour long," said Fabricio Lombeyda, a part-time driver in Buford, Georgia.

  • American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

    Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country. Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec decided to put those stranded 400 guns to use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against a Russian military that has been repeatedly shelling their apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and hiding places. “The American people want to do something,” said Kellgren, a former U.S. Navy pilot.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • New Patent Lawsuit Adds to Litigation Worries for Moderna Stock

    A new set of patent lawsuits over the technology behind the messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccines increases risks for Moderna stock, but could take years to play out.

  • France is considering raising its retirement age to 65

    French workers may see their legal retirement age jump from 62 to 65 if President Emmanuel Macron gets his way. Macron, who is running for reelection, said the move is a natural progression. “We are in an aging society,” he said during a press conference.

  • Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

    And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…