Lawsuit: Fifth Third charged using 'unconscionable' overdraft fees to 'gouge' customers

The Fifth Third Bank is headquartered in downtown Cincinnati.

Two customers at Fifth Third Bank are suing the Cincinnati-based financial institution, accusing it of charging "unconscionable" overdraft fees on debit transactions even when their bank accounts had enough money to cover purchases.

The account holders, Christy Hunter of Georgia and Feon Smith-Branch of West Virginia, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 5 in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. Attorneys for the case are seeking class-action status for customers who either enrolled or declined overdraft protection from the bank.

At issue is what happens after customers swipe their debit cards and when those transactions are finalized a few days later.

The lawsuit accuses Fifth Third of charging customers overdraft fees on approved transactions, noting money is immediately deducted from accounts to cover a purchase when their debit card is swiped. But those same covered transactions are subject to an overdraft charge if other transactions result in a negative balance, the lawsuit said.

"Customers' accounts will always have sufficient funds available to cover these transactions because (the bank) has already held the funds for payment," the lawsuit said. "Despite putting aside sufficient available funds... (the bank) later assesses OD (overdraft) fees on those same transactions when they settle days later into a negative balance."

The lawsuit argues the practice violates the bank's own terms with checking account customers, noting the bank "promises" not to charge overdrafts unless the bank pays for a transaction when there's not enough money in their account.

"(The bank) exploits its contractual discretion by implementing these practices to gouge customers," the lawsuit said. "There is no justification for these practices, other than to maximize (the bank's overdraft) fee revenue."

Officials with Fifth Third did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The lawsuit also seeks to have Fifth Third's practices declared by the court "wrongful and unconscionable" and requests an order to bar the bank from violating its checking account agreements with customers. The lawsuit also seeks unspecified restitution, damages and legal and court costs.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lawsuit against Fifth Third accuses bank of improper overdraft fees