Lawsuit Filed Against Black Rifle Coffee (NYSE: BRCC): 1791 Management files Stock Market Manipulation and Securities Fraud Lawsuit against BRC Inc.

·1 min read
LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1791 Management ("1791") filed a Securities Fraud and Market Manipulation Lawsuit against Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC). The action charges Black Rifle with intentional violations of securities laws and fraud, including deliberate breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and negligent misrepresentation.

Lawsuit Filed Against Black Rifle Coffee (NYSE: BRCC)

Financial markets help efficiently direct the flow of savings and investment. They facilitate the accumulation of capital and the production of goods and services. If investors perceive the market as unfair and dishonest it would undermine America's vital economic system.

Reference:

1791 Management sends letter to Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) demanding they brew up an "action plan" to address serious allegations of Corporate Governance failures and Code of Conduct violations

CONTACTS:

1791 Management
https://www.1791management.com/ 
Phone: 702-850-9905

Email: info@1791management.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawsuit-filed-against-black-rifle-coffee-nyse-brcc-1791-management-files-stock-market-manipulation-and-securities-fraud-lawsuit-against-brc-inc-301551762.html

SOURCE 1791 Management

