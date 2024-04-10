Lawsuit filed against Whirlpool over appliance malfunction: 'Most consumers are forced to purchase an entirely new refrigerator'

Appliance giant Whirlpool is facing a damning class action lawsuit. It alleges that Whirlpool intentionally manufactured and sold refrigerators with defective wiring prone to fraying and breaking.

What happened?

Plaintiffs Stacy Costa, Nathaniel Guerrero, and Missy Robinson filed the lawsuit on behalf of Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Kenmore refrigerator purchasers.

The wires often become defective within a few years, their suit alleges. Complaints on social media suggesting Whirlpool's longstanding awareness of the issue span at least a decade.

"Those complaints also necessitated Whirlpool's communications with repair technicians and service representatives about the [refrigerators' defective wires], which further evidences Whirlpool's awareness of the problems," the plaintiffs say.

Why is this refrigerator defect concerning?

Beyond compromising essential refrigeration, the frayed wires create unnecessary waste and strain on our planet. The alleged defect is irreparable, as replacement doors from the same brands suffer from the same flaw.

Consumers seeking repairs face part backlogs stretching months, if available at all, with costs exceeding $1,200.

"As a result, most consumers are forced to purchase an entirely new refrigerator," the lawsuit states.

This fuels a wasteful cycle of appliances ending up in landfills prematurely, where they produce planet-warming methane as they break down over hundreds of years.

Refrigerators are the most energy-hungry kitchen appliances, so manufacturing demands for premature replacements also drain precious resources and generate excess emissions.

What's being done about the refrigerator defect?

The class action pushes claims including breach of warranty, fraud, misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and violations of state consumer protection laws in California, Florida, and North Carolina.

The lawsuit comes amid growing demands for corporate accountability and sustainability. It spotlights the impacts of planned obsolescence and poor design on our environment.

As individuals, we can push for change by supporting right-to-repair laws, maintaining our appliances, and choosing Energy Star-certified models. Building a greener future hinges on companies embracing eco-conscious design and production.

Lawsuits like this send a powerful message that cutting corners to the detriment of our planet will not go unchecked. Together, we can demand better, more sustainable products.

