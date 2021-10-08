LAWSUIT FILED – Expanded Class Period: ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) and certain of its officers for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares between February 22, 2021 and July 23, 2021 and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/atip.



What is this all about?

On July 26, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. issued lowered guidance, causing its shares to fall over 35% in early morning trading. This came only weeks after the company completed a de-SPAC transaction with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased ATIP shares after the announcement of the company's de-SPAC transaction with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. may be eligible. Investors who have lost money on their ATIP investment - - whether or not they have sold that investment - - are potentially eligible and should contact Block & Leviton to learn more .

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 15, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should I contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We do not refer our clients to other law firms. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (888) 868-2385 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

