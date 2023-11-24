New lawsuit filed seeking answers about sludge application on land in Newton County

Nov. 24—FAIRVIEW, Mo. — Residents around Fairview are angry about the odor and have fears about the risks stemming from a waste sludge product being applied to land around their homes. About 200 of them gathered at a recent meeting to discuss their concerns and what they can do about it.

They hope a lawsuit filed on their behalf might produce some answers.

In the meantime, lawmakers representing Newton and McDonald counties say they are looking for legislative solutions.

Vallerie Steele, Fairview, is a member of a local citizens group called SLUDGE, or Stop Land Use Damaging our Ground and Environment. She said an Arkansas company, Denali Water Solutions, has built two wastewater basins and is applying the product of those basins as fertilizer, causing terrible odors, impacting land values and lifestyles, and perhaps damaging the environment.

"Everybody is affected because its draining into our waterways," she said.

"They've had spills and there are a handful of lawsuits against Denali because of the runoff in Indian Creek," Steele said. "It's a nuisance if nothing else because of the stench. It is thick because of fats and oils in it. It's more than a smell. It's horrendous. Even the people land applying are affected whether they want to admit it or not."

Denali officials deny they are causing any harm. They say they are helping farmers because the waste they apply to fields is used as free fertilizer.

Denali, based in Russellville, Arkansas, identifies itself as "a specialty waste and environmental services company" and said that it repurposes and recycles multiple organic waste streams in the lower 48 states and Puerto Rico "in an effort to reduce society's dependence and reliance on landfills, reduce carbon and methane impacts on the environment, reduce water consumption, provide American farmers an alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers and help stabilize food costs to consumers. Our focus is to assure highly valuable organic residuals and nutrients are not thrown away, but beneficially recycled or repurposed for use as either fuels, feeds or fertilizers. We live by the old adage, 'Waste not, want not.'"

The company also previously told the Globe it strives to protect the environment, meets or exceeds compliance in every state, and provide the best value to our customers.

"Across Denali's operations, we work at every step to minimize odor," Denali spokesperson Samuel Liebl said in an email response to questions. "In Missouri specifically, we are investing in solutions for odor reduction at our storage basins."

November meeting

Approximately 200 residents gathered at the John Q. Hammons Community Center in Fairview on Nov. 10 in a meeting hosted by SLUDGE, an attorney who has filed lawsuits on behalf of the group, and lawmakers about what can be done.

It was the second such meeting this year. Nearly 300 residents from Southwest Missouri gathered in February in Neosho to learn more about what is being sprayed on area fields and to voice similar concerns.

Gabe Timby, senior director of environmental services with Denali, acknowledged at that meeting that more than 400 million gallons of what he described as food processing residuals were spread in Missouri and Arkansas last year.

The crowd at the recent standing-room-only meeting in Fairview heard from attorney Stephen Jeffery, representing SLUDGE, who told them the company spread sludge as fertilizer for a number of years under a special exemption issued by the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board. That exemption allowed them to spread the waste as fertilizer without applying for solid waste management permits from the Missouri DNR.

That changed in July of this year when the Fertilizer Control Board, under pressure from area lawmakers, decided it would not issue new permits for using waste as fertilizer. That prompted Denali and other waste disposal companies to sue the Board, claiming it acted illegally by denying their permit requests.

In the meantime, the DNR officials told the Globe earlier this month that Denali has continued to operate under an enforcement document issued by the state that addresses regulatory requirements.

They also said the company is in the process of applying for permits under the Missouri Clean Water Law to operate lagoons and spread the waste products on land in Southwest Missouri.

The issue was aggravated further on Oct. 20 following another spill.

According to a statement by Denali, a break occurred on a hose that was transporting liquid food processing residuals from a storage basin to a field. The substance was being spread as a fertilizer on cropland. Denali estimates that approximately 6,000 gallons of food processing residuals spilled onto the field from the hose break.

"These food processing residuals are non-hazardous byproducts of wastewater treatment from nearby food facilities," according to the statement the company issued at the time.

Denali workers vacuumed up the spill with a pumper truck. Denali team members and contractors removed the affected soil from the road, and lime was applied. The company and its contractors arranged for gravel to be delivered and spread on Quince Road after the spill.

Brooks McNeill, an environmental specialist with the DNR who gathered information about the incident, told the Globe earlier this month that Denali workers at the site started cleanup operations there, and the company reported the spill to the state's environmental emergency response spill line and the DNR's Southwest Regional Office in Springfield. By the next morning, the spilled material had been removed and the road and ditch had been cleaned, McNeill said.

But Steele said the odor is a serious problem affecting property values in the area and residents also don't know what is in the sludge being spread on area fields that could impact ground and surface water.

She said in a recent letter to the editor: "The odors affect schools, and kids often can't go out for recess. It ruins barbecues, time in our pools and outdoor family time. Along with the odor come flies and mosquitoes. Because of fats, oils and grease, the odor sticks to your skin, clothes, pets, inside of homes and vehicles, and can smell for days. ... We never asked for the basins to be built. Denali came in, dug them, and began spreading sludge on the fields by our homes and water wells. You don't need an engineering degree to know that if you drown the ground in enough fluids, it will eventually enter the watershed."

Steele told the crowd on Nov. 10: "Korrie Bateman (a member of the SLUDGE committee), she has a dog grooming business nearby ... People don't want to bring their dogs in if they're going to leave smelling worse than when they brought them in. We each have our own different reasons for doing this. We're new to this, we're a few weeks in but we've already seen an enormous amount of support. We are learning all about what goes into the sludge, these basins, everything that goes behind it. We want to make sure what we share with you is factual, we're not going to just spread rumors or tell you it's nasty because it smells. There's so much more to it than just an odor and that's part of our goal is to share that and hopefully get citizens who are affected by it on board with us and help us with this cause."

New lawsuit

The meeting featured a slide show and talk by Steele describing what could be in the sludge. Then Jeffery talked about the first lawsuit that SLUDGE filed against the DNR and how the group was dismissing that in favor of a new lawsuit that he said more directly addresses the situation in Newton and McDonald counties.

Jeffery said on Monday, Nov. 21, that a new lawsuit was filed in Cole County on Nov. 14 and was accepted by the Cole County Circuit Court on Nov. 20, with summons to be delivered to the Missouri DNR soon after that.

Jeffery told the crowd on Nov. 10 that the first local lawsuit was based on one he filed for a group of residents in Randolph County regarding a Denali water treatment basin in that county, but the situation is different in Newton and McDonald counties, prompting the decision to dismiss the first SLUDGE lawsuit and file a new one.

The wastewater basin in Randolph County has been built but is not in use yet, whereas two basins in Southwest Missouri have been operational for a couple of years and are already causing problems for residents in Newton and McDonald counties.

"The first lawsuit was what was called an extraordinary writ case," Jeffery said. "We were asking the court to find that DNR didn't have legal authority to do certain things. The issues are different and that's why we decided let's just dismiss the first one and file this new lawsuit seeking what's called a declaratory judgement, asking the judge, here's a particular set of facts and here's what the law is. Please tell us what the correct interpretation of the law is."

"The new lawsuit asks a judge to find that the DNR has been allowing Denali Water Solutions, LLC, to operate wastewater basins and apply the sludge it gets from those basins to farm land as fertilizer without proper solid waste permits from the state."

Denali spokesman Liebl said the company is confident that the case will be resolved in the DNR's favor.

The DNR said it doesn't comment on ongoing legal actions and proceedings.

Legislative action

Lawmakers have said there could be legislative solutions to force the DNR to change its enforcement practices as well.

"Someone asked the question how long has this been going on?" said State Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel. "These lagoons have only been here for a few years but this sort of land application predates me, so I don't know."

State Sen. Jill Carter, representing Jasper and Newton counties, said she and other lawmakers in areas impacted by the odors of waste disposal on farm land are working on model legislation that could close some of the legal loopholes that allow this to happen.

"It needs to be handled legislatively, either through the legislature or through the courts, and often times the court will give deference to the legislature to fix some things," Carter said. "DNR does promulgate some of its own rules so this is just a system to keep them in check. I live here, I have a farm here. I drink the same water they do, we have a family here. We're invested in the community, I grew up here. I was 14 years old when we moved here from Texas. I'm not planning on going anywhere so I want to make sure the people that are here now and will be here in the future have a safe place to live. I love this place and I want to see other people be able to enjoy where they live."