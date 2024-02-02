Lawsuit filed after student's suicide

Feb. 1—A civil lawsuit was filed on Dec. 19, 2023, against Marysville Joint Unified School District, Lindhurst High School and Yuba County after it was reported that a student took her own life at the high school months prior.

The suit claims that the student, 14-year-old Autumn Estes, was repeatedly bullied, harassed, and tormented by other students at Lindhurst High School. School administrators, teachers and other employees were allegedly aware of the bullying, but did not take action to prevent or correct it, which led to Estes dying by suicide, the suit claims.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. on March 30, 2023, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department received a report of a runaway juvenile — later identified as Estes — and prompted an area search involving multiple deputies. During the search, dispatch received a call at around 6:55 a.m. from a Lindhurst High School staff member reporting that they could see a person hanging from the second story of a building on campus, the sheriff's department said previously.

In the days and months following the incident, several members of the Yuba-Sutter community alleged that Estes was subject to intense bullying, which may have contributed to her apparent suicide. Many also claimed that a group of students were on campus at the time of her death who filmed and photographed her.

Shortly after Estes' death, the sheriff's department told the Appeal that during the course of their investigation, there had been "no indication" that Estes was bullied. Officials also confirmed that Estes was alone when she died, and while there were a few students who had arrived on campus at the time of her death, there were no photos or videos taken to the department's knowledge.

However, the recent lawsuit, filed by Estes' father James Estes on behalf of her estate, claims that she was "tormented, cyberbullied, verbally assaulted, and physically abused" by other students. The suit names harassing text messages and social media posts as examples, but claims that the students' conduct was not limited to these actions. This conduct allegedly occurred during and outside school hours while on and around campus.

The suit attributes bullying from other students, the school's failure to prevent bullying, and a lack of security measures on campus to Estes taking her own life.

"Defendants were aware of the other students' conduct toward Autumn, as they received complaints about the other students' conduct, yet failed to take any action despite their ability to do so," the suit said. "Because of the other students' conduct and Defendants' failure to intervene or remedy such conduct, Autumn committed suicide on or about March 30, 2023, after gaining access to the (Lindhurst High School campus) and hanging herself inside the (campus) due to the lack of supervision therein."

The lawsuit argues that Marysville Joint Unified and Lindhurst High School had a duty to exercise reasonable care to prevent foreseeable harm, which includes protecting students from violence, bullying, and harassment caused by other students. School officials were responsible for ensuring that instances of bullying were properly addressed as they had the authority to monitor, discipline and otherwise control the students involved as well as implement appropriate policies and responses to prevent bullying, the suit argues.

It also claims that the district failed to establish proper security measures that would have prevented Estes from accessing campus during the incident. The suit claims that on the day of her death, Estes was lawfully present on the Lindhurst campus, but the lack of adequate security devices or personnel allowed her to access school grounds and take her own life in turn.

As a result of Estes' death, plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount in damages exceeding $25,000, but the exact total will be determined pending trial. These damages would encompass economic and emotional losses associated with Estes' death including funeral and burial expenses, the loss of financial support that Estes would have contributed to the family, and the loss of gifts and benefits that the family would have expected to receive from Estes. Plaintiffs are also seeking damages for losses Estes allegedly faced while being bullied including destruction of her clothes and personal property and associated emotional harm.

"Plaintiffs have suffered in the past, and will suffer in the future, non-economic damages, including but not limited to the loss of their daughter's love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, moral support, and the loss of her training and guidance," the lawsuit says.

Marysville Joint Unified School District declined to comment on pending litigation. A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 22 at Yuba County Superior Court. According to the lawsuit, a jury trial is being sought.

"Autumn Estes' death is a tragedy that should never have happened. We are focused on the upcoming hearing currently scheduled for April 22, and we are determined to seek the justice that Autumn's family deserves," said Jennifer Burkes, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, in an email to the Appeal.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to www.SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.