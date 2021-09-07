U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.80
    -16.63 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,092.40
    -276.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,367.62
    +4.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.60
    -5.45 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    -1.10 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    -35.20 (-1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.47 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0510 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2060
    +0.3870 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,222.35
    -4,444.05 (-8.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.53
    -166.43 (-12.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.93
    -32.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Lawsuit for Investors in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Shares Announced by the Shareholders Foundation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: LDI shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with loanDepot's initial public offering ("IPO") failed to disclose that loanDepot's loan originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition, that loanDepo's gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO, that, as a result, the Company's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted, that that loanDepot had already been forced to embark on a significant expense reduction plan due to the significantly lower growth and refinance originations that the Company was experiencing, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662930/Lawsuit-for-Investors-in-loanDepot-Inc-NYSE-LDI-Shares-Announced-by-the-Shareholders-Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • This Simple Thing Sent These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has consistently hit new highs for quite a while since the coronavirus bear market in early 2020. Before the market opened on Tuesday morning, it looked as though the Nasdaq might take a bit of a breather, as Nasdaq futures were down about 18 points to 15,633 as of 7 a.m. EDT. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has become the giant of online dating, with its popular Tinder app driving its performance over the past several years.

  • Dow Jones Drops As Apple Hits New High; Four Top Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 200 points Tuesday, as Apple stock hit an all-time high in today's stock market.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    As I stated last month, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) will be the top stock to avoid until its share price accurately reflects the ghastly performance of its underlying business and its ugly balance sheet. There pretty much isn't a fundamental factor working in AMC's favor at the moment. CEO Adam Aron has touted AMC's ability to pick up market share during the pandemic, but he overlooks that the actual movie theater pie has been shrinking for two decades.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Self-Driving Cars Are Here and the Leaders May Surprise You

    Self-driving technology has been advancing quickly over the last decade, and there are now a handful of companies operating fully autonomous commercial vehicles in the market. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cruise are now operating fully autonomous ride-hailing services in the San Francisco area, and Waymo is also operating in the Phoenix area, both without a safety driver. There are eight companies with permits to operate driverless tests in California, where most of the country's self-driving testing is taking place.

  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Looks Undervalued, But Remains Under Legal Burdens

    The Kraft Heinz Company (NasdaqGS: KHC) stock was doing great in 2021 until it wasn't. After shooting up over 30%, it topped in June and gave back almost all the gains for the year. While the latest SEC slap on the wrist might be an isolated case, it certainly adds to the downtrend. We will examine the current intrinsic value based on the discounted cash-flow model in the wake of these events.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • Crypto: Cardano (ADA) and Solana boom as bitcoin retakes $50,000

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month from Bitcoin to Cardano, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Expects to Double Soon

    All three stocks on this list can more than double your money according to investment bank analysts who cover them.

  • Why SentinelOne Stock Rose 29.6% in August

    This newly public cybersecurity company was all the rage last month as cyberattacks once again were in the news.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • Should You Consider Investing in BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.45% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, 10.46% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and 10.52% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the second […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.