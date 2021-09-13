Lawsuits Filed Against AHCO, ATIP and VIEW - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

U.S. markets closed

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AHCO:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/adapthealth-corp-f-k-a-dfb-healthcare-acquisitions-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=19557&from=1

Class Period : November 11, 2019 - July 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 27, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ATIP:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=19557&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT VIEW:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=19557&from=1

Class Period : November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663916/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-AHCO-ATIP-and-VIEW--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

