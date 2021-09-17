LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST ANVS, HYRE and SAM - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ANVS :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19659&from=1

Class Period : May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT HYRE :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/hyrecar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19659&from=1

Class Period : May 14, 2021 - August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 26, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (b) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (c) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (d) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (e) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (f) as a result, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the Company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and net loss trajectories.

Story continues

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SAM :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19659&from=1

Class Period : April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/664546/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-ANVS-HYRE-and-SAM--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



