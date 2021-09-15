Lawsuits Filed Against ARDX, LIVE and SPPI - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ARDX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19621&from=1

Class Period : August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 28, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LIVE:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/live-ventures-incorporated-loss-submission-form/?id=19621&from=1

Class Period : December 28, 2016 - August 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 12, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Live's earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) Live had overstated pretax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SPPI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19621&from=1

Class Period : December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664210/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-ARDX-LIVE-and-SPPI--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

