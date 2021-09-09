Lawsuits Filed Against BLCT, CRMD and OTLY - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Bluecity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BLCT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bluecity-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=19444&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities, other than Defendants, who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CRMD:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19444&from=1

Class Period: July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OTLY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form/?id=19444&from=1

Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663427/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-BLCT-CRMD-and-OTLY--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

