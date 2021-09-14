Lawsuits Filed Against BLCT, ZY and SLQT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Bluecity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BLCT :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bluecity-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=19562&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities, other than Defendants, who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ZY :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19562&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.

Story continues

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SLQT :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19562&from=1

Class Period: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663965/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-BLCT-ZY-and-SLQT--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims



