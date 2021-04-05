LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BLU, EH and ATNX - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BLU:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bellus-health-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14355&from=1
Class Period : September 5, 2019 - July 5, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: while BLU-5937's "high selectivity" contributed to the drug causing little to no taste alteration in chronic cough patients, that high selectivity also contributed to the drug potentially being less efficacious and thus likely not be able to meet the primary endpoint of the Company's Phase 2 trial.
Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EH:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ehang-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=14355&from=1
Class Period : December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 19, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ATNX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/athenex-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14355&from=1
Class Period : August 7, 2019 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) the Company's Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company's NDA in its current form; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638913/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-BLU-EH-and-ATNX--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims