Lawsuits Filed Against Blu, EH and Otrk - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Class Period : September 5, 2019 - July 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: while BLU-5937's "high selectivity" contributed to the drug causing little to no taste alteration in chronic cough patients, that high selectivity also contributed to the drug potentially being less efficacious and thus likely not be able to meet the primary endpoint of the Company's Phase 2 trial.

Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Class Period : December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 19, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang

has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Class Period : November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

