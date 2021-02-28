LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BLUE, AZN and EBIX - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

U.S. markets closed

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BLUE:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13180&from=1

Class Period : May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 13, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AZN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/astrazeneca-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=13180&from=1

Class Period : May 21, 2020 - November 20, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 29, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) initial clinical trials for the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (b) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (c) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (d) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (e) AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EBIX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ebix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13180&from=1

Class Period : November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 23, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) that there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) that the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632536/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-BLUE-AZN-and-EBIX--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

