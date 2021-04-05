LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST BLUE, CLOV and KRMD - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BLUE:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14366&from=1
Class Period : May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 13, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CLOV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=14366&from=1
Class Period : October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 6, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's
subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT KRMD:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/repro-med-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14366&from=1
Class Period : August 4, 2020 - January 25, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 25, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro Med Systems ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638971/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-BLUE-CLOV-and-KRMD--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims