Lawsuits Filed Against BLUE, NTNX and CLSK - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BLUE:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13662&from=1
Class Period: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT NTNX:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/nutanix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13662&from=1
Class Period: March 1, 2018 - May 30, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Nutanix had materially overstated its customer base and sales productivity, and that such overstatements would eventually cause the Company's stock price to drop dramatically.
Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CLSK:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=13662&from=1
Class Period: December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
