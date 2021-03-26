Lawsuits Filed Against BLUE, REGI and XL - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT BLUE:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14170&from=1

Class Period: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT REGI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=14170&from=1

Class Period: May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT XL:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=14170&from=1

Class Period: October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637685/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-BLUE-REGI-and-XL--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

