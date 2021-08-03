U.S. markets closed

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CCIV, DKNG and PLL - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CCIV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/churchill-capital-corp-iv-loss-submission-form/?id=18172&from=1

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DKNG:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/draftkings-inc-f-k-a-diamond-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=18172&from=1

Class Period: December 23, 2019 - June 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SBTech Global Limited ("SBTech"), a company acquired by DraftKings, had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PLL:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18172&from=1

Class Period: March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have "strong local government support"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658099/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-CCIV-DKNG-and-PLL--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

