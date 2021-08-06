U.S. markets closed

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CCIV, LOTZ and OTLY - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CCIV:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/churchill-capital-corp-iv-loss-submission-form/?id=18317&from=1

Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LOTZ:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/carlotz-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=18317&from=1

Class Period: December 30, 2020 - May 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT OTLY:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form/?id=18317&from=1

Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658820/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-CCIV-LOTZ-and-OTLY--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

