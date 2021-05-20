LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CCXI, PCT and ATER - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CCXI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/chemocentryx-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15968&from=1
Class Period : November 26, 2019 - May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 6, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT PCT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/purecycle-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15968&from=1
Class Period : November 16, 2020 - May 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 12, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT ATER:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/aterian-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=15968&from=1
Class Period : December 1, 2020 - May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 12, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648351/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-CCXI-PCT-and-ATER--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims