LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST COIN, KPLT and SAVA - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19450&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19450&from=1

Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cassava-sciences-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19450&from=1

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - August 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease, efficacy had been overstated; (b) the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of Food and Drug Administration approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

