LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST CRMD, KPLT and HYRE - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CRMD:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19538&from=1
Class Period : July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 20, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT KPLT:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19538&from=1
Class Period : December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 26, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT HYRE:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/hyrecar-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19538&from=1
Class Period : May 14, 2021 - August 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 26, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (b) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (c) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (d) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (e) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (f) as a result, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the Company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and net loss trajectories.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663769/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-CRMD-KPLT-and-HYRE--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

