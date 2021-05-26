LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST DDD, EBS and DNMR - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DDD:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/3d-systems-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=16242&from=1
Class Period: May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT EBS:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/emergent-biosolutions-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16242&from=1
Class Period: July 6, 2020 - March 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Emergent's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements about Emergent's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)
CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DNMR:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/danimer-scientific-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=16242&from=1
Class Period: October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649335/LAWSUITS-FILED-AGAINST-DDD-EBS-and-DNMR--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims