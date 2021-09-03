U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.90
    +1.95 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,412.03
    -31.79 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,361.36
    +30.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.45
    -11.57 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.33
    -0.66 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +23.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    +0.0320 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6240
    -0.3260 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,365.75
    +999.28 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,327.86
    +30.13 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Lawsuits Filed Against DIDI, QFIN and SPPI - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Didi Global Inc. F/K/A Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DIDI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/didi-global-inc-f-k-a-xiaoju-kuaizhi-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19354&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China; (3) the CAC had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT QFIN:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19354&from=1

Class Period : April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 13, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SPPI:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19354&from=1

Class Period : December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662770/Lawsuits-Filed-Against-DIDI-QFIN-and-SPPI--Jakubowitz-Law-Pursues-Shareholders-Claims

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for August 2021

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Tesla Stock Falls As CEO Elon Musk Finally Admits To Key Delays

    Tesla CEO Elon Must confirmed the Cybertruck is pushed to late 2022 and the Roadster won't come out until 2023.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Naked Brands Group Rocketed 33% in August

    The company was looking to make a deal and it seems it's found a suitable partner. Investors cheered the news.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • The Return Trends At Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Look Promising

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...