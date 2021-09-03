Lawsuits Filed Against DIDI, QFIN and SPPI - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Didi Global Inc. F/K/A Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT DIDI :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/didi-global-inc-f-k-a-xiaoju-kuaizhi-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19354&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 7, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi's apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China; (3) the CAC had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi's apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT QFIN :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19354&from=1

Class Period : April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 13, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT SPPI :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=19354&from=1

Class Period : December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

